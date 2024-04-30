Empire Steak House's Power Lunch Menu: A Gastronomic Delight for Busy Professionals

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the streets of midtown Manhattan buzz with the energy of professionals returning to the office, Empire Steak House is stepping up to meet the renewed demand for a quintessential New York experience—the power lunch. With a rich history of serving up gastronomic delights, the restaurant is excited to launch its revamped power lunch menu, promising a swift, yet indulgent dining experience that caters perfectly to the fast-paced lives of its patrons.

For those with a keen appreciation for time and taste, Empire Steak House presents an appetizing array of starters to kick off the lunch hour. Priced competitively at $39.95, the menu features the crispy Fried Calamari, the comforting Eggplant Parmigiana, and the refreshing duo of Fresh Mozzarella & Beefsteak Tomatoes. Each starter is designed to whet the appetite and set the stage for the culinary journey ahead.

Moving to the main courses, the restaurant proudly showcases new additions alongside tried-and-tested favorites. The New York Strip stands out for those in pursuit of the perfect steak, while the Branzino offers a delicate option for seafood lovers. Not to be overlooked, the Beef Short Ribs provide a tender, melt-in-your-mouth experience that promises to satisfy the most discerning of palates.

Available from 11:45 am to 3:45 pm at all three locations across the city, these offerings are not only convenient for those tight on time but also serve as a break from the workday grind, a moment to recharge, and an opportunity to engage with colleagues and clients face-to-face.

Understanding the essence of the New York minute, Empire Steak House has crafted this menu to cater to those who appreciate a meal that is both a delight and a time-saver. As more businesses transition back to in-office work, the restaurant's offering emerges as the ideal solution for professionals looking to maximize their lunch break without compromising on quality or flavor.

Whether you're closing deals over the tender New York Strip or sharing insights over Branzino, Empire Steak House offers a dining experience that complements the pace and ambiance of New York City's office culture. Try the revamped power lunch where every bite is a statement of taste and every meal, a moment to cherish in the hustle and bustle of the city that never sleeps.

www.empiresteakhousenyc.com

SOURCE Empire Steak House