Employee-Owned Stratos Solutions Upgrades to Unanet ERP GovCon to Support Growth and Maintain Culture

Growing Virginia engineering services firm abandons difficult, off-the-shelf system for Unanet's integrated, easy platform

DULLES, Va., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) for the government contracting (GovCon) industry, today announced that Stratos Solutions Inc. (SSI) has selected Unanet ERP GovCon to empower its team with an integrated financial and accounting solution to elevate its business.

SSI provides systems engineering and technical services to intelligence and defense customers throughout the U.S. and international locations. The company's unique Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) enriches careers through a benefit structure designed to maximize employee compensation and retention and drive growth, resulting in newly secured contracts and doubling its workforce.

The recent growth spurred SSI to recognize that its disparate, off-the-shelf financial and timekeeping software was not capable of scaling with the company and the manual input it required was creating errors and redundancy. SSI needed a modern, unified solution to function as its ultimate team player – empowering its people, adapting to the company's unique needs, and supporting SSI's drive for success.

SSI conducted a thorough assessment of ERP software options and spoke to multiple Unanet customers who were similar in size and industry and who shared positive reviews of the ERP GovCon software. SSI chose Unanet for its easy-to-use interface and ability to streamline timekeeping, financials and billing. Ultimately, CEO Tom Hyatt and his team were impressed by Unanet's responsiveness, transparency, and commitment to SSI's long-term success.

"We're very excited to be part of the Unanet family. We get straight answers fast, and we're quickly moving forward toward implementation," said Hyatt. "I got the sense from some of the other ERP software companies that once a contract is signed, SSI would be put into a months-long queue. The decision we made to go with Unanet was a good one."

Unanet's shared portal and mobile app will fill multiple roles for SSI in the future, making it easy to automate payroll, enable DCAA compliance, and manage employee and subcontractor time and expenses.

Today, more than 2,000 GovCons have selected Unanet ERP GovCon and Unanet CRM because the solutions have the right mix of functionality and accessibility while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Stratos Solutions Inc.

Stratos Solutions Inc. (SSI) is a professional technical services company specializing in systems engineering and technical assistance (advisory services) in support of the U.S. Intelligence Community. Incorporated in Virginia in 2003, our employee-owners average 20+ years of experience in the missions and systems of the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC). We leverage our extensive experience across this domain to include: concept innovation and development, acquisition strategy, technical strategy, design, program planning and execution, application development, system delivery, integration and test, and mission operations. For more information, visit www.stratos-solutions.com.

