Employees Retirement System of Texas Adopts New Bloomberg Equity Index as Policy Benchmark

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Employees Retirement System of Texas (ERS), which manages a pension fund with ~$44BN AUM, selected Bloomberg's Equity Indices offerings for its public equity strategic benchmark.

Effective September 1, 2025, ERS transitioned to a capitalization-weighted global benchmark solution tailored to address state-mandated regulatory requirements while providing efficient exposure to the performance of equity markets worldwide.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Bloomberg to ensure this important benchmark reflects both the regulatory requirements of our state and the global standards we expect as a fiduciary," said ERS Chief Investment Officer David Veal. "Bloomberg's expertise in building customized, regulatory-aware benchmarks provides us with the necessary confidence that our investment strategy remains transparent, effective, and relevant."

"ERS' adoption of our equity index underscores Bloomberg Indices' leadership in serving institutional asset owners with innovative solutions that meet both broad exposure and bespoke investment mandate requirements and we're proud to be their provider of choice for this policy" said Allison Stone, Head of Multi-Asset Index Product Management at Bloomberg Index Services Limited (BISL).

Bloomberg Equity Indices cover more than 99+% of the eligible free float market cap in more than 40 developed and emerging markets. The offering includes traditional growth and value style indices, as well as factor and thematic strategies, and additional bespoke customization capabilities for benchmarking, asset allocation, and product creation. Core benchmarks include the World (WORLD), Developed Markets (DM) and Emerging Markets (EM) Large and Mid Cap Indices, as well as the Bloomberg 500 (B500) Index.

About Employees Retirement System of Texas

The Employees Retirement System of Texas proudly serves the public servants who work for or have worked for the state of Texas. Since 1947, ERS has managed benefits for employees and retirees of Texas state agencies and some higher education institutions. These benefits contribute to the financial security and overall well-being of employees, retirees, and their families.

About Bloomberg Index Services Limited

Bloomberg's index team has a proven track record in creating industry-leading and bespoke indices across asset classes, including their flagship fixed income, commodity and equity indices. Bloomberg Index Services Limited (BISL) takes an innovative approach to delivering strategic benchmarks that help market participants address their evolving investment needs. The indices, which are seamlessly integrated with other Bloomberg solutions, draw on a comprehensive range of trusted data and reliable technology for calculations, analytics and workflow automation, along with distribution capabilities that can help amplify the visibility of our customers' products.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

