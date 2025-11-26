Employment & Labor Lawyers, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Lawsuit Against Howard J. Chudler & Associates, LLC, for Alleged Failure to Provide Meal Periods and Rest Breaks

Allegedly, Howard J. Chudler & Associates, LLC failed to provide employees with accurate itemized wage statements due to missed meal breaks. This, allegedly, has resulted in violations of various California Labor codes.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Howard J. Chudler & Associates, LLC violated the California Labor Code. The Howard J. Chudler & Associates, LLC class action lawsuit, Case No. 25STCV30372, is currently pending in the Los Angeles County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here .

The Law Office of Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP

According to California Labor Law, companies are required to pay employees for all time worked, meaning the time during which an employee are subject to the control of an employer, including all the time the employees are permitted or suffered to permit this work. Allegedly, Defendant required their employees to work off the clock without paying them for all the time they were under Defendant's control. To the extent that the time worked off the clock does not qualify for overtime premium payment, Defendant, allegedly, failed to pay minimum wages for the time worked off the clock in violation of Cal. Lab. Code §§ 1194,1197, and 1197.1

California Labor Code § 226 provides that every employer shall furnish each of his or her employees with an accurate itemized wage statement. According to the Complaint, Plaintiff was paid on an hourly basis. Therefore, Plaintiff's wage statements should reflect all applicable pay periods in which the wages were earned pursuant to Cal. Lab. Code section 226 (a). Allegedly, the wage statements Defendant provided to Plaintiff failed to identify such information.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Howard J. Chudler & Associates, L

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act.

