Employment Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Medata, Inc., for Alleged Failure to Pay Employees Sick Pay Wages

Medata, Inc. allegedly failed to provide employees with required meal and rest periods, as according to California Labor Code. This may have resulted in missed payment of wages for employees.

ORANGE, Calif., Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Medata, Inc. violated the California Labor Code. The Medata, Inc. class action lawsuit, Case No. 30-2025-01527029-CU-OE-CXC, is currently pending in the Orange County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here .

According to the lawsuit filed, Medata, Inc. allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods , (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse for required expenses, and (f) failed to pay sick wages, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

The lawsuit further alleges that Defendant underpaid sick pay wages when they were applicable. Among other things, Defendant required Plaintiff to work while clocked out during what was supposed to be Plaintiff's off-duty meal break. Plaintiffs were from time to time interrupted by work assignments while clocked out for what should have been Plaintiffs' off-duty meal break. Defendant was in the practice of rounding the actual time worked, which resulted in Plaintiff getting paid less than they should have been paid had they been paid for actual recorded time also resulting in underpayment of overtime compensation. Defendant allegedly violated Cal. Lab Code §§ 1194,1197, and 1197.1.

