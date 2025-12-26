Employment Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, LLC, for Unfair Compensation

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, LLC, a distributor of beverage products, allegedly violated California Labor Code due to missed meal and rest periods. This may have resulted in underpaying employees.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, LLC violated the California Labor Code. The Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, LLC, a class action lawsuit, Case No. 25STCV33694, is currently pending in the Los Angeles County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here .

According to the lawsuit filed, Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, LLC allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods , (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse for required expenses, (f) failed to pay sick wages, and (g) failed to provide wages when due, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

The lawsuit further alleges that Defendant denied Plaintiffs their first rest periods of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of at least two (2) to four (4) hours from time to time, a first and second rest period of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of between six (6) and eight (8) hours from time to time, and a first, second and third rest period of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of ten (10) hours or more from time to time. This, allegedly, resulted in underpaying Employees for all their time worked. Defendant allegedly violated Cal. Lab. Code §§ 1194, 1197, and 1197.1.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, LLC, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.

