Employment Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, Filed a Lawsuit Against Coast Central Credit Union, for Alleged Failure to Provide Employees With Required Meal Breaks

Coast Central Credit Union allegedly failed to provide employees with full meal and rest breaks during their shifts. This further resulted, allegedly, in accurate wages due to missed meal breaks.

HUMBOLDT, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sacramento employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Coast Central Credit Union violated the California Labor Code. The Coast Central Credit Union class action lawsuit, Case No. CV2600037, is currently pending in the Humboldt County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here .

According to the lawsuit filed, Coast Central Union allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods , (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse for required expenses, (f) failed to pay sick wages, and (g) failed to provide wages when due, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

Allegedly, Defendant required Plaintiffs to perform work assignments while clocked out for what should have been Plaintiffs'off-duty meal break. Plaintiffs' were also required, from time to time, to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided ten (10) minute rest periods. This resulted in Defendant allegedly rounding the meal period time to avoid paying penalties to Plaintiffs. Further, these employees were denied their first rest periods of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of at least two (2) to four (4) hours from time to time, a first and second rest period of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of between six (6) and eight (8) hours from time to time, and a first, second and third rest period of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked for ten (10) hours or more from time to time. Defendant allegedly violated Cal. Lab. Code §§ 1194, 1197, and 1197.1.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Coast Central Credit Union, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.

Media Contact

Nicholas De Blouw

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP

(800) 568-8020

[email protected]

https://www.bamlawca.com/

