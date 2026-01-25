Employment Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, Filed a Lawsuit Against Exos Works, LLC, for Alleged Failure to Reimburse Employees' Business Expenses

Exos Works, LLC, a high-performance coaching company, allegedly failed to reimburse employees for their business expenses incurred while performing the job as instructed by Defendant. This resulted in inaccurate wage statements amongst other allegations.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Exos Works, LLC violated the California Labor Code. The Exos Works, LLC class action lawsuit, Case No. 25CV482546, is currently pending in the Santa Clara County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here .

According to the lawsuit filed, Exos Works, LLC allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods , (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse for required expenses, (f) failed to pay sick wages, and (g) failed to provide wages when due, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

The Complaint further alleges Plaintiff was required by Defendant to use their personal cellular phones. As a result, in the course of their employment with Defendant incurred unreimbursed business expenses which included, but were not limited to, costs related to the use of their personal cellular phones all on behalf of and for the benefit of Defendant. Under California Labor Code Section 2802, employers are required to indemnify employees for all expenses incurred in the course and scope of their employment.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.

