Empower Brands Announces Franchisees of the Year at Annual Meeting

World-class franchisor recognizes top owners across its residential brands

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Brands , multi-brand franchisor of premium commercial and residential services, announced the winners of the company's Franchisee of the Year award for each of its residential brands during its 2023 annual meeting held this year in Orlando, Florida.

"In all the years of holding our annual meeting, this year marked our first event bringing the residential side of the business together as Empower Brands, and it just so happened to be the biggest and best annual meeting yet," said Scott Zide, CEO of Empower Brands. "The energy and commitment throughout the week was next level as we gathered, newcomers and veterans alike, to share best practices, brand developments and most importantly, celebrate Empower's record-breaking year. I want to personally congratulate our four outstanding award winners, their achievements this year are a testament to what the winning mindset can produce and I can't wait to see what they achieve in the coming year."

Empower Brands' Franchisee of the Year awards highlight the accomplishments of owners who not only excel in sales but have a passion for the business and their customers. Recipients are true representatives of the brand's core values and serve as gold-standard examples to their peers and fellow owners.

This year's award winners include:

2022 Archadeck Outdoor Living Franchisee of the Year:

Russel Henderson - Nashville, Tenn.

2022 Conserva Irrigation Franchisee of the Year:

Jeff Labrecque - Richmond, Va.

2022 Outdoor Lighting Perspectives Franchisee of the Year:

Travis Hogue - Winter Park, Colo.

2022 Superior Fence and Rail Franchisee of the Year:

Randy Jeppesen & Ryan Gamble - Charlotte, N.C.

Empower Brands also recognized the top five locations per brand for their excellence in sales, and spearheading the company's 2022 record year.

"This year's award recipients truly embody the winning mindset and represent the best and brightest of our growing network," said Tom Welter, President of Residential Brands. "We're proud to honor their year of accomplishments and kick off our goals for 2023 to continue championing the success of our franchisees. We also can't wait to have the commercial side of the business with us in attendance next year in Las Vegas!"

The annual meeting followed an eventful 2022 for the brand and started the year on a high note for what should be an even more productive year as the company continues growing following its rebranding.

To learn more about franchising with Empower Brands, visit EmpowerFranchising.com .

About Empower Brands

Empower Brands was founded in 2022 as a product of the integration of Lynx Franchising and Outdoor Living Brands. Empower encompasses seven industry-leading brands across commercial and residential services: JAN-PRO, Intelligent Office, FRSTeam, Archadeck Outdoor Living, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives (OLP), Conserva Irrigation and Superior Fence and Rail. Empower is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest quality products and services in the commercial and home services industry while simultaneously delivering its franchise owners committed personal support, tools and empowerment to pursue their own success. Empower Brands is a portfolio company of MidOcean Partners, a leading private equity firm with an excellent track record investing in successful, growth-focused franchise businesses. For more about Empower Brands, visit the company's new website at EmpowerFranchising.com .

SOURCE Empower Brands