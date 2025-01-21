Empower Brands announces the inclusion of six brands on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Brands, a world-class portfolio of industry-leading residential and commercial service franchises, announced today that six of its brands have been recognized by the Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

Included on the influential list are:

Empower Brands announces that six of its brands are included on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list, including Archadeck Outdoor Living, Conserva Irrigation, Jan-Pro Systems International, Koala Insulation, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives and Superior Fence & Rail.

Jan-Pro Systems International, ranked at No. 77

Koala Insulation, ranked at No. 116

Superior Fence & Rail, ranked at No. 137

Conserva Irrigation, ranked at No. 328

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives, ranked at No. 367

Archadeck Outdoor Living, ranked at No. 440

"We are thrilled to see six Empower Brands franchises recognized on such an esteemed list as the Entrepreneur Franchise 500," said Empower Brands CEO Scott Zide. "The hard work and dedication of our franchise owners has helped each of these brands earn this honor. This is also proof that Empower Brands' ongoing support, training and technical assistance has helped our franchisees deliver premium services to their customers."

Of the six brands that made the list, three also ranked No. 1 in their individual categories: Archadeck won in the Outdoor Space Construction/Remodeling category, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives won in the Lighting Services category, and Superior Fence & Rail ranked at the top of the Fencing category.

For 46 years, achieving placement on the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and is recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees.

"The Franchise 500 is more than a list," said Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "It's really a collection of life-changing opportunities, featuring strong and resilient brands that future franchisees will be proud to be a part of. This year's honorees represent the bold ideas, operational excellence, and adaptability that make franchising a cornerstone of entrepreneurial success."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 46-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

To view the full rankings, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2025 issue of Entrepreneur, which became available on newsstands this week.

About Empower Brands

Empower Brands is an award-winning franchise platform consisting of industry-leading commercial and residential service providers across North America. Empower Brands include: Archadeck Outdoor Living, Bumble Roofing, Canopy Lawn Care, Conserva Irrigation, FRSTeam, Jan Pro Systems International, Koala Insulation, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives, Superior Fence & Rail, and Wallaby Windows. At Empower Brands, our passion is to champion the success of our franchisees. For more information about Empower Brands, visit https://empowerfranchising.com/.

