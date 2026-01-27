Empower Brands' Growing Portfolio Earns Recognition Across Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, Franchise Business Review Top 200 and Franchise Times Fast & Serious Rankings

Category-Leading Performance Drives Multiple Empower Brands onto Top Franchise Rankings

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Brands , a franchisor of home and business services brands, opened 2026 strong once again with multiple concepts earning placement on franchising's top industry rankings, including Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®, Franchise Business Review's (FBR) 200 Best Franchises to Buy and Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list. The recognitions signal continued momentum across the company's growing portfolio as Empower Brands enters another year of development and expansion.

In Entrepreneur's highly competitive Franchise 500® rankings, seven Empower Brands franchises earned placement, with five brands ranking No. 1 in their respective service categories. The results reflect impressive performance across key measures such as unit growth, financial stability, brand strength and franchise support. The recognized brands and rankings include:

JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting — Ranked No. 72

Superior Fence & Rail — Ranked No. 94 (No. 1 in Fencing)

Koala Insulation — Ranked No. 166 (No. 1 in Insulation)

Conserva Irrigation — Ranked No. 306 (No. 1 in Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses)

Bumble Roofing — Ranked No. 428

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives — Ranked No. 430 (No. 1 in Lighting Services)

Archadeck Outdoor Living — Ranked No. 455 (No. 1 in Outdoor Space Construction/Remodeling)

In addition to the Franchise 500®, six Empower Brands franchises were named to the FBR 200 list, which evaluates franchise opportunities based on financial performance, franchisee satisfaction and long-term business viability. The brands recognized by FBR include Archadeck Outdoor Living, Superior Fence & Rail, JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives, FRSTeam and Conserva Irrigation.

Further adding to this momentum, Superior Fence & Rail was also named No. 12 on the Franchise Times Fast & Serious ranking. This recognition highlights brands demonstrating sustained growth, strong leadership and operational consistency over time, and positions Superior Fence & Rail among the top-performing franchise systems in the industry.

"Together, these recognitions reflect the overall positive direction Empower Brands continues moving in as an organization, including category-leading performance across several of our brands," said Scott Zide, CEO of Empower Brands. "The sustained success of multiple brands across independent rankings reinforces the strength of our platform, the value of its support systems and our commitment to helping franchise owners build scalable, resilient businesses, supported by continued investment in leadership, systems and franchise support infrastructure."

As Empower Brands kicks off 2026, the company remains focused on expanding its portfolio, strengthening franchisee performance and continuing to invest in the systems and support that help owners build scalable, resilient businesses. That momentum will be on full display at the company's upcoming Ignite Conference, taking place Feb. 9–12 in Orlando, Florida, where franchise owners, leadership teams and support partners will gather to celebrate achievements and align around future growth opportunities.

With consistent recognition across respected industry benchmarks and a strong lineup of brands performing at a high level, Empower Brands continues to build on its mission of empowering franchise owners and strengthening the businesses that serve communities nationwide.

To learn more about Empower Brands and its array of franchise opportunities across its award-winning portfolio, visit EmpowerFranchising.com .

About Empower Brands

Empower Brands is a commercial and home services platform company encompassing ten industry-leading brands: JAN-PRO, FRSTeam, Archadeck Outdoor Living, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives (OLP), Conserva Irrigation, Superior Fence & Rail, Wallaby Windows, Koala Insulation, Bumble Roofing and Canopy Lawn Care. Empower Brands is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest quality products and services in the commercial and home services industries while simultaneously delivering its franchise owners committed personal support, tools and empowerment to pursue their own success. Empower Brands is a portfolio company of MidOcean Partners, a leading private equity firm with an excellent track record investing in successful, growth-focused franchise businesses. For more about Empower Brands, visit the company's website at EmpowerFranchising.com .

