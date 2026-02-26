Empower Brands Builds on Record 2025 Performance with Successful Ignite Conference, Marking Largest Annual Meeting in Company History

Multi-brand franchisor's annual meeting event brought together more than 1,100 attendees and 85 vendor partners to align strategy and celebrate systemwide milestones

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 26, 2026 -- Empower Brands , a franchisor of home and business services brands, built on record-setting 2025 performance by convening more than 1,100 franchise owners, corporate leaders and representatives from 85 vendor partners Feb. 10–12 in Orlando for Ignite, the company's Annual Meeting and largest conference in its history.

The milestone event followed a year of significant expansion and systemwide momentum across Empower Brands' portfolio. Multiple brands earned national recognition across leading franchises and respective industry rankings, reinforcing the strength of the platform and the performance of its franchise owners.

The 2026 Annual Meeting marked the rebranding of the company's flagship annual gathering as Ignite, signaling a renewed focus on energy, alignment and forward momentum. Centered on the theme "Accelerate Growth," the meeting built on 2025 momentum and outlined a disciplined, scalable path for the year ahead. The rebranding of Ignite emphasizes stronger connection across brands, sharper execution, operational discipline and platform-level innovation grounded in franchisee-first support. Leadership reinforced a clear mandate to accelerate unit-level performance, strengthen systemwide alignment and drive sustainable expansion across all brands.

"Ignite is about sparking new thinking and meaningful change in your business," said Scott Zide, CEO of Empower Brands. "The alignment across our brands is stronger than ever. This year is about turning that alignment into disciplined execution and measurable growth."

General sessions and brand-specific breakouts centered on clear goal setting, accountability and operational focus. Keynote speaker Chris McChesney, co-author of The 4 Disciplines of Execution, reinforced the importance of prioritizing what matters most and building systems that drive measurable results. Ignite also featured its first marketing-focused general session, centered on franchisee-first commentary and supported by a guided workshop for franchisees. The session underscored Empower's investment in marketing leadership earlier this year with the appointment of CMO Felicia Reeves and highlighted the company's continued commitment to strengthening marketing support, driving brand visibility and delivering long-term value for franchisees.

"Ignite reflects the momentum we're building to support stronger franchisee economics across Empower Brands. Our continued investment in marketing leadership, technology and hands-on support is helping franchisees improve execution, strengthen local performance and grow with greater confidence." shared Felicia Reeves, CMO of Empower Brands.

2025 marked a pivotal year of growth for Empower Brands. In 2026, that momentum continues with ongoing investment in the platform, including leadership expansion and enhanced operational and marketing support designed to help franchise owners build stronger businesses in their local markets.

A signature moment of Ignite was the recognition of top-performing franchise owners across the system with the Franchisee of the Year Award. Honorees included:

Archadeck Outdoor Living – Brian and Judy Zdgiebloski of Woodbridge

– Brian and Judy Zdgiebloski of Woodbridge Bumble Roofing –Caleb Shoup of NW Arkansas and Woodlands, TX

–Caleb Shoup of NW Arkansas and Woodlands, TX Canopy Lawn Care – Shawn Enderle of Lexington, Alejandro Real of South Miami, Justin McNeely of Dallas, Krista Butler of Pocatello, and Parker Sheets of North Dallas

– Shawn Enderle of Lexington, Alejandro Real of South Miami, Justin McNeely of Dallas, Krista Butler of Pocatello, and Parker Sheets of North Dallas Conserva Irrigation – Caleb Shoup NW Arkansas

– Caleb Shoup NW Arkansas FRSTeam – Mike Capobianco, Nick Capobianco, Mike Capobianco Jr. of Baltimore, MD

– Mike Capobianco, Nick Capobianco, Mike Capobianco Jr. of Baltimore, MD JAN-PRO – Jeanie Smith of Mississippi

– Jeanie Smith of Mississippi Koala Insulation – Corrie and Tanner Morley of Denver

– Corrie and Tanner Morley of Denver Outdoor Lighting Perspectives – Brent Franz of Sarasota

– Brent Franz of Sarasota Superior Fence & Rail – Drew Raymond of Hartford

– Drew Raymond of Hartford Wallaby Windows – Michael and Parker Pierson of Coastal Carolina

"These franchisees represent the best of our system," Zide said. "Their leadership, operational excellence and commitment to their communities embody what Empower Brands stands for."

With a diversified portfolio of industry-leading service brands and a continued focus on disciplined growth, Empower Brands enters 2026 positioned to build on the momentum established in 2025. The record attendance at Ignite reflects the strength of the system and the shared commitment to driving long-term value across every brand in the portfolio.

About Empower Brands

Empower Brands is a commercial and home services platform company encompassing ten industry-leading brands: JAN-PRO, FRSTeam, Archadeck Outdoor Living, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives (OLP), Conserva Irrigation, Superior Fence & Rail, Wallaby Windows, Koala Insulation, Bumble Roofing and Canopy Lawn Care. Empower Brands is a portfolio company of MidOcean Partners, a leading private equity firm with an excellent track record investing in successful, growth-focused franchise businesses.

