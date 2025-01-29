Empower Brands enters 2025 with a positive outlook after strong growth in 2024

Brand launches, milestones and innovation highlight the family of residential and commercial service franchises' successful 2024

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Brands, a world-class portfolio of industry-leading residential and commercial service franchises, closed 2024 with 109 new franchise owners, two new brands and an expansion of its franchise development staff, showcasing the collective's explosive new owner growth over the past year.

During a successful 2024, Empower Brands launched two new brands, expanded into a new country and added more than 100 new franchise owners to their rapidly growing system.

"Our ongoing strategic growth with motivated and skilled new franchise owners ensures our award-winning brands will continue to be recognized as market leaders in delivering world-class services to customers," said Empower Brands CEO Scott Zide. "We're grateful to have the opportunity to champion each franchise owners' success along the path toward professional success and personal fulfillment."

In addition to its new franchisees, Empower Brands also awarded 287 territories across the portfolio, including the addition of its 100th Archadeck Outdoor Living location.

Empower also launched two new-to-industry incubation brands—Bumble Roofing and Canopy Lawn Care—and grew Koala Insulation into an international business with an expansion into Canada.

"It's been an amazing journey to work with each brand's founders to apply Empower's deep expertise in franchising, coaching, support and growth to scale their differentiated businesses across new geographies across North America," said R. Scott Sutton, Empower's chief development officer. "We've only just begun, and are eager to further expand each brand into more territories, providing more customers with innovative offerings disruptive to the status quo. There's so much opportunity for each, and we're ready to work with more new franchise owners in the months and years ahead."

Empower Brands also developed the franchising sector's first-ever consultant territory check and lead registration portal amongst multi-branded franchisors to help franchise consultants become more efficient and successful when working with potential franchise owners. The Empower Partner Information Connection (EPIC) portal provides real-time, on-demand access to territory availability and brand information.

"Central to our culture at Empower Brands is our focus on being creators," Sutton said. "And I'm proud of the team for the dedication and focus to deliver to the marketplace a first-of-its-kind technology portal geared toward making each registered franchise consultant more efficient and more successful. On their own time, at their own pace, consultants can now check territories across the Empower portfolio, have access to all brand assets and territory maps, and register candidates all through the proprietary technology."

In addition to these milestones, Empower's franchise development team welcomed three new team members into its fold, focusing on sales enablement and brand development functions.

Sutton said the company plans to continue its impressive growth in 2025.

"Behind the momentum of increasing system-wide sales and accolades from a variety of franchise ratings organizations, we expect to continue a robust pace of growth," he said. "Our focus is to achieve new franchisee growth this year compared to last year in the mid-teens, from a percentage perspective."

About Empower Brands

Empower Brands is an award-winning franchise platform consisting of industry-leading commercial and residential service providers across North America. Empower Brands include: Archadeck Outdoor Living, Bumble Roofing, Canopy Lawn Care, Conserva Irrigation, FRSTeam, Jan Pro Systems International, Koala Insulation, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives, Superior Fence & Rail, and Wallaby Windows. At Empower Brands, our passion is to champion the success of our franchisees. For more information about Empower Brands, visit https://empowerfranchising.com/.

