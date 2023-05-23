Empower Brands Introduces "The Franchise Blueprint": A New Podcast Revealing the Secrets to Successful Franchising

Empower Brands

23 May, 2023

Join hosts R. Scott Sutton and Erin Zide as they guide audiences through the world of business ownership

RICHMOND, Va., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Brands, multi-brand franchisor of premium commercial and residential services, proudly announces the launch of its new podcast, "The Franchise Blueprint." Hosted by industry experts R. Scott Sutton, Empower Brands Chief Development Officer, and Erin Zide, Development Director for Empower's Archadeck Outdoor Living Brand, the new podcast will offer insights and advice for aspiring entrepreneurs and franchisees. With a growing collection of compelling episodes, "The Franchise Blueprint" is set to become a go-to resource for those interested in the world of small business ownership.

The podcast will host a lineup of special guests: renowned industry experts, successful franchise owners and influential thought leaders who will join Sutton and Zide to share their stories, strategies and insider tips. Their valuable contributions will offer a comprehensive understanding of the franchising landscape, helping listeners make informed decisions and take their business ventures to new heights.

"Through 'The Franchise Blueprint', we're aiming to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed in the world of franchising," said Sutton. "Whether you're a newcomer or a seasoned franchisee, this podcast is your ultimate guide to achieving your goals and realizing your dreams."

In its premier episode, 'The Franchise Blueprint' welcomes Jamie Colyer - a draftsman with Empower Brands' Archadeck Outdoor Living. Colyer joined the team in 2021 to support franchisees with design to help their sales and business processes. In the episode Colyer shares how he supports franchisees and how he came up with the name of 'The Franchise Blueprint' podcast.

"We're delighted to launch 'The Franchise Blueprint' as a way to share our expertise and help others succeed in the franchising world," said Erin Zide, co-host of the podcast. "Franchising offers a unique path to business ownership, and our goal is to provide valuable insights, practical advice, and inspiration to our listeners. We want to equip them with the knowledge they need to thrive in their franchise journey."

Listeners can find "The Franchise Blueprint" on major podcast platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and more. Stay up-to-date with the latest episodes and guests by subscribing.

To learn more about franchising with Empower Brands, visit EmpowerFranchising.com.

About Empower Brands
Empower Brands was founded in 2022 as a product of the integration of Lynx Franchising and Outdoor Living Brands. Empower encompasses ten industry-leading brands across commercial and residential services: JAN-PRO, Intelligent Office, FRSTeam, Archadeck Outdoor Living, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives (OLP), Conserva Irrigation, Superior Fence & Rail, Wallaby Windows, Koala Insulation and Bumble Roofing. Empower is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest quality products and services in the commercial and home services industries while simultaneously delivering its franchise owners committed personal support, tools and empowerment to pursue their own success. Empower Brands is a portfolio company of MidOcean Partners, a leading private equity firm with an excellent track record investing in successful, growth-focused franchise businesses. For more about Empower Brands, visit the company's website at EmpowerFranchising.com.

