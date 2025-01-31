Empower Brands launches platform to assist franchise consultants

The Empower Partner Information Connection (EPIC) portal provides information on territory availability, brand data and the ability

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Brands, a world-class franchising portfolio consisting of industry-leading residential and commercial service providers, announced today that it has launched the Empower Partner Information Connection (EPIC) portal to provide franchise consultants with real-time, on-demand access to territory availability and brand learning information across the entire Empower Brands portfolio.

Empower Brands has partnered with Ignite Visibility to develop its Empower Partner Information Connection (EPIC) portal to provide franchise consultants with the most up-to-date brand data.

"EPIC is designed to help consultants be more efficient and successful when working with their clients as each seeks to achieve the dream of business ownership," said Empower Brands Chief Development Officer R. Scott Sutton, who envisioned and led the development of the EPIC technology. "EPIC enables franchise consultants to have immediate and accurate access to territory availability across all brands in the Empower portfolio and includes incredible brand resources that can be used by both franchise consultants and clients alike. No other multi-branded collective has built and launched a platform like this portal."

Empower partnered with Ignite Visibility, a franchise industry digital firm, to bring the EPIC technology to life. The project execution team was led by Empower's Franchise Resales Manager Lilas O'Rourke.

"Scott Sutton and the entire team at Empower are innovators," said Joe Mohay, president of the franchise division at Ignite Visibility. "Pairing Scott's vision and Empower's go-getter culture with our team of dedicated digital leaders created a formidable team that enabled EPIC to come to life. We're grateful to have had the opportunity to drive the development of this innovative platform and proud of the team for their great work."

In addition to real-time access to territory checks, the EPIC platform also provides franchise consultants with:

The ability to register candidates directly. Once candidates are registered, their information is provided directly to Empower's development team for immediate follow-up and progression.

Updated brand information and learning guides. Users can view and download brand assets to share with their clients. Assets include one-pages, franchise information guides, two-minute drills and related presentations.

Up-to-date analytics on usage and activity to help consultants understand brand data and hot markets.

Consultants who are interested in learning more about the EPIC portal should visit https://epic.empowerfranchising.com/ to register for an account. Access to the EPIC portal is free.

"Our commitment to creating and deploying innovative technology solutions remains unwavering," Empower Brands CEO Scott Zide said. "EPIC is the latest example of this culture in action, and will bring great value in helping the franchise consultants we work with help their clients achieve the dream of business ownership."

About Empower Brands

Empower Brands is an award-winning franchise platform consisting of industry-leading commercial and residential service providers across North America. Empower Brands include: Archadeck Outdoor Living, Bumble Roofing, Canopy Lawn Care, Conserva Irrigation, FRSTeam, Jan Pro Systems International, Koala Insulation, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives, Superior Fence & Rail, and Wallaby Windows. At Empower Brands, our passion is to champion the success of our franchisees. For more information about Empower Brands, visit https://empowerfranchising.com/.

About Ignite Visibility

Ignite Visibility is a premier, full-service digital marketing agency based in San Diego, California, and Orlando, Florida, dedicated to providing innovative marketing solutions to businesses worldwide. Consistently named one of the top SEO, paid media, social media, email marketing, CRO, content marketing, and creative design companies in the USA, Ignite Visibility has used the same strategies they use for clients to become a six-time Inc. 5000 company. To learn more, visit https://ignitevisibility.com/.

