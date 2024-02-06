Empower Brokerage Accomplishes Its Most Successful Year

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, Empower Brokerage, the Southlake-based independent agency, enjoyed its most successful sales year.

Empower Brokerage entered the insurance world over 50 years ago as a Dallas-Fort Worth agency selling health and life insurance. Over the years, Empower Brokerage has experienced much success and expanded its footprint and sales products. Today, the organization operates as a home base for independent and career agents to receive mentorship, increase their skill sets, and prepare to sell life, annuity, ACA, and Medicare products.

The field marketing organization operates in all 50 states to help individuals of all ages with their health insurance needs. Empower Brokerage possesses six regional locations to serve partnering agents. At these offices, agents can receive training, print necessary materials, book a conference room for a presentation, or meet with their clients.

The company understands that the world economy can fluctuate, and sometimes people must change careers. Yet, the world's people will always need insurance. If you enjoy serving your community, consider making a career in helping individuals choose the right insurance to fit their needs. Empower Brokerage offers a free licensing class to those serious about developing an insurance career. The two-day course is hosted by an industry-leading expert who shares his insurance knowledge and well-equips attendees with the understanding to pass their state's licensing exam.

Would you like to contact Empower Brokerage about starting an insurance career? Do you have questions about your health insurance? Call them at (888) 539-1633 and visit their website at http://www.empowerbrokerage.com.

Contact:
Cali Naughton
[email protected]

SOURCE Empower Brokerage, Inc.

