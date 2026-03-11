Empower Brokerage Begins Partnership with Aflac

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Brokerage, a family-owned independent agency, has spent over 50 years helping insurance agents improve their skills and gain knowledge to better serve the public. Recently, the field marketing organization (FMO) began an affiliation with Aflac Incorporated, which authorizes Empower Brokerage's 8,000-plus partnering agents the opportunity to sell Aflac products.

This breakthrough collaboration permits independent agents to get assistance with contracting, commissions, and bonuses through Empower. Once Empower's partnering agents are contracted with Aflac, they may begin selling individual and group policies to consumers. As a result of this association, more agents will be eligible to sell Aflac's extensive medley of products, and more people will be able to enjoy the benefits of purchasing Aflac plans.

In 1955, Aflac began as American Family Life Insurance Company, a small organization in Columbus, Georgia. Fast forward 70 years, and Aflac has grown exponentially. The business has enjoyed tremendous success for decades as one of the most globally recognized and trusted names in the industry.

Agents need not look any further than the Southlake, Texas-based Empower Brokerage for industry-leading expert training and support. Regional Sales Directors work diligently throughout the country, and specialists in annuities, life, health, and Medicare products also comprise part of this winning team at Empower Brokerage. Additionally, the organization contracts with over 130 insurance carriers and offers unparalleled lead programs and marketing support. Boasting five offices in Texas and one in Las Vegas, Empower assists agents across the United States of America who eagerly serve people with insurance solutions.

If you are an agent interested in contracting with Aflac, contact Empower Brokerage and visit their website by clicking here.

Would you like to start a career in the insurance industry? If so, visit Empower Brokerage's website and sign up for their free licensing class by clicking here.

SOURCE Empower Brokerage, Inc.