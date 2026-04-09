Empower Brokerage Gives Back to Communities and Charities

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the years, the family-owned independent agency Empower Brokerage has paired its business success with a deep commitment to philanthropy. Serving the public comes naturally to the organization and its staff. As insurance problem solvers, they take pride in helping people find affordable, appropriate coverage, and carry that same sense of purpose into their volunteer efforts.

This past October in South Texas, Empower Brokerage staff and its partnering agents took part in the 16th Annual Mission Pink 5K Run/Walk for breast cancer awareness. Attendees treaded along the designated path and finished their race with applauding bystanders. Proceeds from the event were used to provide free digital screening mammograms to uninsured women over 40 in the Rio Grande Valley. Additionally, this Fall, Regional Sales Directors (RSDs) Claudia Howard and Matthew Huerta worked with their Rio Grande Valley agents to gather and sort food donations at the local food bank, which serves millions of meals yearly.

In November, Paul Wood, Empower's Regional Sales Director for Arkansas, Louisiana, and parts of North Texas, organized a Thanksgiving food drive with Wellcare that collected food donations for underprivileged families in Dallas-Fort Worth. Cans of cranberry sauce, boxes of turkey stuffing, and food mixes were among the items gathered for the less fortunate. A team of RSDs and Empower Brokerage career agents came together to distribute the offerings to people at Dayspring Family Church in Irving, Texas.

During the Christmas season, Empower Brokerage proudly donated $15,000 to the Me Squared Cancer Foundation, which provides financial assistance to newly-diagnosed cancer patients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Furthermore, the Southlake home office staff assembled and donated socks, blankets, comfort items, books, and puzzles to help chemotherapy patients stay warm and encouraged during treatment. The giving extended beyond cancer support. Employees also donated Christmas gifts to 15 children and seniors across Dallas-Fort Worth through the Angel Tree Program, and Empower continued its financial support of the Pat Green Foundation, which assists community-based organizations through high-quality golf tournaments and fundraising events.

Since its inception, Empower Brokerage has prioritized the public's well-being through insurance advocacy while also performing acts of service in the community. Their humanitarian heritage certainly continues strong today. If you want to learn more about Empower Brokerage, you can visit their website by clicking here.

SOURCE Empower Brokerage, Inc.