Empower Brokerage Opens Office in Las Vegas

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Brokerage is proud to announce the opening of its Las Vegas office. The new home for partnering agents dwells at 4270 South Decatur Blvd, Ste B2. The staff have already established themselves in the community and welcome being a resource for new and seasoned insurance agents, including the 300-plus in Nevada already partnering with the organization. 

The Southern Nevada office allows local agents to have a work and meeting space that they may utilize at no cost to them. The location features two conference rooms, cubicles, Wi-Fi and printing access, and essential materials that agents can pick up when needed. They may also schedule to bring their clients into the office for meetings. Over the summer, the Las Vegas team held an open house event where local agents and community members could visit and tour the new facility. 

Regional Sales Director Codey Loveless and the rest of the staff are creating an environment where agents can come every week to learn about the insurance business with in-person training. Loveless is proud of the work the team has accomplished. He explains that their Nevada staff and those across Empower Brokerage provide unmatched industry-leading hands-on support to partnering agents. The Las Vegas team has become well-known for its enjoyable educational events with retirement communities. Their reputation for first-rate karaoke and pizza parties has spread throughout the region. "Not your typical FMO," says Loveless. "We are here to make the insurance industry fun and not so monotonous." 

The new Las Vegas location becomes Empower Brokerage's seventh office and is the first outside of Texas. The field marketing organization's headquarters resides in Southlake, Texas, and partners with licensed agents around the country. You can visit the organization's website at http://www.empowerbrokerage.com or call toll-free at (888) 539-1633.

