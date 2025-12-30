The Rise of Solar Energy Battery Storage Systems in the U.S. Market

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As energy costs continue to rise, more and more households and businesses in the U.S. are turning to solar energy solutions to reduce their electricity bills. According to the latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average residential electricity price for 2025, as of October, has reached $17.27 per month, surpassing the average of $16.48 for the entirety of 2024. Similarly, the average commercial electricity price for 2025, as of October, has risen to $13.48, compared to the average of $12.75 in 2024.

Empowering an Affordable Energy Future with Solar Energy Solutions by Felicitysolar

This increasing energy cost is driving demand for solar energy storage systems, which allow users to maximize the benefits of their solar energy production while saving on electricity costs. As a leading solar energy company, Felicitysolar continues to innovate in providing off-grid and hybrid solar energy storage solutions.

Key Considerations When Choosing Solar Energy Storage Systems in the U.S.

When selecting a solar energy battery storage system in the U.S., users typically focus on several key factors to ensure reliability, safety, and efficiency:

1. Safety and Compliance

Safety is a top concern for users. Felicitysolar addresses this by integrating fire protection modules into its critical models. Additionally, key products such as the LUX-X-48100LG01-US and LUX-Y-48280LG01 have earned UL9540A, UL1973, FCC, and UL60730 certifications, meeting the rigorous safety standards required in the U.S. market.

2. Data Visualization and Smart Monitoring

As solar energy solutions become more sophisticated, users increasingly seek systems that offer smart monitoring capabilities. Platforms like the one offered by Felicitysolar allow users to monitor their system's performance in real time, providing intuitive insights to help manage energy consumption and optimize energy use.

3. Reliability

Ensuring that systems remain operational without interruptions is essential for many consumers. Features like real-time fault detection and alerts are commonly integrated into advanced systems, helping users quickly address any issues that may arise. This focus on reliability is key to maintaining a consistent energy supply.

4. Ease of Installation

Simplifying installation is crucial for both installers and users. Felicitysolar products are designed with features like external fuse designs (FLB series 24V and 48V LiFePO4 batteries), integrated grounding bracketsand battery modules automatic addressing (FLH series 48V100Ah, FLH48100UG2). These thoughtful features reduce installation time and complexity, ensuring a more cost-effective and efficient setup process.

Felicitysolar: Expertise and R&D Strength

Founded in 2007, Felicitysolar has accumulated nearly 20 years of experience in the solar energy industry, providing cutting-edge solar energy solutions globally. With more than 170 patented technologies, the company remains committed to continuous innovation. Every year, they invest 10% of their revenue into R&D, and by 2026, they aim to expand their R&D team to over 400 experts. Meanwhile, a new photovoltaic and energy storage R&D and manufacturing base project was officially launched on December 25, with a total construction area of nearly 190,000 square meters and a site area of 50,539 square meters, further strengthening the company's long-term research and innovation capabilities.

Their advanced technology portfolio includes a wide range of products such as solar energy battery storage, off grid inverters, hybrid inverters, and lithium batteries in various configurations, including 12V, 24V, and 48V LiFePO4 batteries, to meet the diverse needs of their customers.

Looking Ahead: The New Year of Service

As Felicitysolar steps into 2026, they are placing an even greater emphasis on customer service, alongside their ongoing commitment to product quality. The company is proud to announce that 2026 will be their "Year of Service," focusing on providing fast and efficient delivery services, pre- and post-sales support, technical assistance, and marketing guidance to help build long-term trust with their partners.

Felicitysolar is dedicated to making solar energy solutions more accessible and reliable for everyone, aiming to provide a more sustainable and greener energy future for all.

