Empowering Better Outcomes: Mediaplanet Launches "Breast Health" Campaign

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers in the world — but advances in screening, diagnostic tools, and personalized treatment are transforming how patients and providers navigate care. To elevate this critical conversation, Mediaplanet is proud to launch the Breast Health campaign.

This campaign is designed to empower patients with clear, actionable information while equipping healthcare professionals with insights on the latest innovations in breast cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. From cutting-edge imaging technologies and genomic testing to emerging therapies that enable more personalized approaches, the campaign highlights the tools and strategies shaping the future of breast health.

The initiative also addresses the evolving needs of patients, emphasizing early detection, equitable access to care, survivorship support, and the importance of shared decision-making. Through expert perspectives and patient-led stories, the campaign underscores how innovation and education together can meaningfully improve outcomes.

The Breast Health campaign can be found as a special advertising supplement inserted within USA TODAY and online across Mediaplanet's digital network, reaching patients, clinicians, researchers, and advocates committed to advancing breast cancer awareness and care. Additional copies will be available at NCoBC's 2026 35th Annual Interdisciplinary Breast Cancer Conference, 2026 SBI Breast Imaging Symposium, ASBrS 2026, 2026 Komen West Palm Beach MORE THAN PINK Walk, 2026 Komen Orlando MORE THAN PINK Walk and participating NCBC Centers.

Read more at: www.futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/breast-health/

This campaign was made possible with the support of Susan G. Komen, DenseBreast-info.org, American Society of Breast Surgeons, American Society of Plastic Surgery, Society of Breast Imaging, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, National Consortium of Breast Centers, SurvivorNet and Robin Roberts, and features paid content from Agendia, Amoena, AstraZeneca, Cryoablation with Dr. Dennis Holmes, GE HealthCare, IceCure Medical, ImpediMed, PreludeDx and Stryker.

