New Pet Wellness Campaign Empowers Owners to Support Healthier, Happier Pets

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pets play an essential role in the lives of millions of Americans — offering companionship, comfort, and joy. To help pet owners provide the highest standard of care, Mediaplanet is proud to announce the launch of its Pet Wellness campaign — a nationwide initiative dedicated to empowering pet owners with the knowledge and tools they need to support lifelong wellbeing.

Today's pet owners face an overwhelming amount of information related to nutrition, preventive care, training, enrichment, behavioral health, and safety. This campaign simplifies that landscape by delivering expert-backed insights, practical guidance, and inspiring stories that help pet owners make confident, compassionate decisions for their pets.

The campaign features perspectives from veterinarians, trainers, pet behavior specialists, and influential pet advocates who understand the evolving needs of today's animals. From understanding early signs of illness to building healthier routines at home, this initiative emphasizes proactive care that strengthens the human–animal bond.

The print component of "Pet Wellness" can be found as a special advertising supplement inserted within USA TODAY. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit: www.modernwellnessguide.com/campaign/pet-wellness/.

This campaign was made possible with the support Best Friends Animal Society, American Humane Society, ASPCA, American Kennel Club (AKC), American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), National Animal Supplement Council (NASC), National Association for Professional Pet Sitters (NAPPS), National Animal Control Association (NACA), Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, Paris Hilton, Isabel Klee (@SimonSits), Puff the Cat (@ThatLittlePuff), Brodie the GoldenDoodle (@BrodieThatDood), Tucker Budzyn (@TuckerBudzyn), Nala Stomps (@AdventuringWithNala), Nala Cat (@Nala_Cat), Maxine the Fluffy Corgi (@madmax_fluffyroad), Knight the Pit (@Knight_ThePit), Tinkerbelle the Dog and Belle the Dog (@TinkerbelletheDog) and features paid content from Mars Petcare, Thrive Pet Healthcare, K9 Luxury Resorts, Catit, World's Best Cat Litter, WellJoy, Pet Healthworks and Catalyst Pet.

