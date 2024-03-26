Empowering Businesses with Enhanced Video Library Control: VIDIZMO EnterpriseTube Introduces Category Access Rights

Introducing the latest feature of VIDIZMO EnterpriseTube: a solution designed to tackle the challenges of disorganized video libraries.

TYSONS, Va., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIDIZMO, a leading innovator in AI-driven solutions for enterprise video content management, digital evidence management, and redaction, continues to demonstrate its commitment to excellence with the launch of "Category Access Rights" for its EnterpriseTube platform. This groundbreaking feature addresses the growing challenge of organizing vast video libraries in today's video-centric world.

Modern organizations require robust video content management solutions. With the Category Access Rights feature, VIDIZMO aims to empower users to efficiently organize their video libraries and enhance video content accessibility for teams, partners, and clients.

This feature provides a user-friendly solution for content categorization and access management, offering centralized control over video libraries.

"We consistently observe businesses struggling to manage their video libraries while maintaining data privacy," said Nadeem Khan, Chief Executive Officer at VIDIZMO. "Traditional video content management systems lack seamless categorization and access control capabilities, leading to information silos, hindered workflows, and ultimately, frustration and decreased productivity. We believe Category Access Rights will empower organizations to overcome these challenges, fostering a more organized, efficient, and secure video content ecosystem."

Enterprises can now create unlimited categories and subcategories for intuitive video content organization while assigning specific permissions to control content viewership. The parent-child implementation of Category Access Rights enables the inheritance of permissions from the main category into its subcategories.

This approach eliminates silos, fosters collaboration, and streamlines workflows, ultimately enhancing productivity by ensuring the right people have access to the right content at the right time.

Furthermore, Category Access Rights streamline video content management by enabling efficient retrieval of specific videos through intentional content segregation. Organizations can feature essential categories for easy discovery and access while customizing the appearance of each category for a branded experience. The feature offers scalability and adaptability, allowing organizations to add, delete, and reorganize categories as their needs evolve.

In addition to Category Access Rights, VIDIZMO EnterpriseTube offers a plethora of other top-of-the-line video library management features, including but not limited to AI-powered search, live streaming, multiformat support, flexible API, and scalable video hosting.

The launch of Category Access Rights for EnterpriseTube demonstrates VIDIZMO's commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI-powered solutions that meet its customers' evolving needs. By continuously innovating across its product portfolio, including EnterpriseTube, Digital Evidence Management System, and VIDIZMO Redactor, VIDIZMO empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of their digital content.

About VIDIZMO

VIDIZMO, a frontrunner in artificial intelligence, leads the industry with groundbreaking AI-driven solutions for enterprise video content management, digital evidence management, and redaction. Trusted by top-tier government organizations and Fortune 500 companies, VIDIZMO transforms video and digital media usage for diverse business needs. Recognized as a Challenger in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for enterprise video content management and a Major Player in IDC MarketScape for digital evidence management, VIDIZMO's nearly 20 years of experience is backed by partnerships with Microsoft and AWS, ensuring cutting-edge technology and innovation for customers.

To learn more about VIDIZMO and its comprehensive range of solutions, visit www.vidizmo.com.

