Empowering Change: 15th Annual Survivorship Conference Unites Experts to Combat Child Abuse

Survivorship Hosts Successful 15th Annual Child Abuse Conference

TARZANA, Calif., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 30 years, Survivorship has been a crucial source of support for individuals who have faced extreme abuse, including ritual abuse and trafficking. https://survivorship.org

Featured Presentations:

Ritual Abuse as Mind Control - Wendy Hoffman Wendy is an accomplished author of memoirs, poetry and essays. She shares her expertise on mind control through international presentations. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/wendy-hoffman

Approaches to Becoming Conscious of Dissociated Identities and Psychological Manipulation of Dissociated Identities in Systematic Abuse - Ellen Lacter, Ph.D. Ellen is a clinical psychologist with a focus on the treatment of dissociative disorders stemming from ritualistic abuse, torture, and child trafficking. https://endritualabuse.org

Remembering Wholeness: Trauma-Informed Writing for Voice, Safety, and Self-Trust - deJoly LaBrier As a Life and Writing Coach and survivor of extreme abuse, deJoly specializes in trauma-informed writing practices for women affected by trafficking, ritual abuse, and complex trauma.

Traces of Western Practices of Ritual Abuse in Mary Daly's Gyn/Ecology - Lynn Brunet An Australian art historian, Lynn's research delves into the links between trauma and ritual in contemporary western art and literature. https://independent.academia.edu/LynnBrunet1

Psychotherapy with Survivors of Mind Control - Faige Flakser, LCSW A trauma therapist and educator, Faige focuses on trauma, dissociation, and Organized and Extreme Abuse, which includes mind control and coercive systems.

An Introduction to Neurofeedback for Trauma - Joshua Moore MA, LMHC, BCN Joshua employs a combination of talk therapy, EMDR, QEEG brain mapping, family systems work, and neurofeedback treatments as a licensed mental health counselor.

Intergenerational Occult Families, and his Fight for His Abducted Daughter - Iain Bryson Iain shared his experience in a documentary-style memoir detailing his daughter's abduction and his ongoing battle to seek justice for her and other survivors of ritual abuse.

Manipulation, Coercion & Mistakes in Extreme Child Sexual Abuse Investigations - Dr. Rainer Kurz A Chartered Psychologist, Rainer has worked in research and development since 1990, creating over 50 psychometric tests and authoring over 100 publications.

Discussion Groups: Ethics and history, addressing challenges in therapy, self-help strategies, and support networks. Engaging facilitators included Eileen Aveni, Rainer Kurz, Neil Brick, and Randy Noblitt.

Ritual Abuse Evidence https://survivorship.org/ritual-abuse-evidence/

Child Abuse Wiki - Ritual Abuse http://childabusewiki.org/index.php?title=Ritual_Abuse

Grey Faction, Satanic Temple and Lucien Greaves Fact Sheet https://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/grey-faction-satanic-temple-and-lucien-greaves-fact-sheet/

SOURCE Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control Conference