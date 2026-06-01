Survivorship Offers Free Online Resources for Child Abuse Recovery and Prevention

TARZANA, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Survivorship Hosts Successful 15th Annual Child Abuse Conference

Empowering Change: 15th Annual Survivorship Conference Unites Experts to Combat Child Abuse

For more than 35 years, Survivorship has been a crucial source of support for individuals who have faced extreme abuse, including ritual abuse and trafficking. https://survivorship.org Present board members include Neil Brick, Randy Noblitt, Eileen Aveni, Laurie Matthew, Elana Christiansen and Rainer Kurz

Featured Presentations are at https://survivorship.org/the-survivorship-trafficking-and-extreme-abuse-online-conference-2026-presentations/

Ritual Abuse as Mind Control - Wendy Hoffman Wendy is an accomplished author of memoirs, poetry and essays. She shares her expertise on mind control through international presentations. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/wendy-hoffman

Wendy is an accomplished author of memoirs, poetry and essays. She shares her expertise on mind control through international presentations. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/wendy-hoffman Remembering Wholeness: Trauma-Informed Writing for Voice, Safety, and Self-Trust - deJoly LaBrier As a Life and Writing Coach and survivor of extreme abuse, deJoly specializes in trauma-informed writing practices for women affected by trafficking, ritual abuse, and complex trauma.

As a Life and Writing Coach and survivor of extreme abuse, deJoly specializes in trauma-informed writing practices for women affected by trafficking, ritual abuse, and complex trauma. Traces of Western Practices of Ritual Abuse in Mary Daly's Gyn/Ecology - Lynn Brunet An Australian art historian, Lynn's research delves into the links between trauma and ritual in contemporary western art and literature. https://independent.academia.edu/LynnBrunet1

An Australian art historian, Lynn's research delves into the links between trauma and ritual in contemporary western art and literature. https://independent.academia.edu/LynnBrunet1 Psychotherapy with Survivors of Mind Control - Faige Flakser, LCSW A trauma therapist and educator, Faige focuses on trauma, dissociation, and Organized and Extreme Abuse, which includes mind control and coercive systems.

A trauma therapist and educator, Faige focuses on trauma, dissociation, and Organized and Extreme Abuse, which includes mind control and coercive systems. An Introduction to Neurofeedback for Trauma - Joshua Moore MA, LMHC, BCN Joshua employs a combination of talk therapy, EMDR, QEEG brain mapping, family systems work, and neurofeedback treatments as a licensed mental health counselor.

Joshua employs a combination of talk therapy, EMDR, QEEG brain mapping, family systems work, and neurofeedback treatments as a licensed mental health counselor. Intergenerational Occult Families, and his Fight for His Abducted Daughter - Iain Bryson Iain shared his experience in a documentary-style memoir detailing his daughter's abduction and his ongoing battle to seek justice for her and other survivors of ritual abuse.

Iain shared his experience in a documentary-style memoir detailing his daughter's abduction and his ongoing battle to seek justice for her and other survivors of ritual abuse. Manipulation, Coercion & Mistakes in Extreme Child Sexual Abuse Investigations - Dr. Rainer Kurz A Chartered Psychologist, Rainer has worked in research and development since 1990, creating over 50 psychometric tests and authoring over 100 publications.

Discussion Groups: Ethics and history, addressing challenges in therapy, self-help strategies, and support networks. Engaging facilitators included Eileen Aveni, Rainer Kurz, Neil Brick, and Randy Noblitt.

Ritual Abuse Evidence https://survivorship.org/ritual-abuse-evidence/

Child Abuse Wiki - Ritual Abuse http://childabusewiki.org/index.php?title=Ritual_Abuse

Grey Faction, Satanic Temple and Lucien Greaves Fact Sheet https://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/grey-faction-satanic-temple-and-lucien-greaves-fact-sheet/

SOURCE Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control Conference