Survivorship Offers Free Online Resources for Child Abuse Recovery and Prevention

News provided by

Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control Conference

Jun 01, 2026, 09:05 ET

TARZANA, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Survivorship Hosts Successful 15th Annual Child Abuse Conference 

Empowering Change: 15th Annual Survivorship Conference Unites Experts to Combat Child Abuse

For more than 35 years, Survivorship has been a crucial source of support for individuals who have faced extreme abuse, including ritual abuse and trafficking.  https://survivorship.org  Present board members include Neil Brick, Randy Noblitt, Eileen Aveni, Laurie Matthew, Elana Christiansen and Rainer Kurz

Featured Presentations are at https://survivorship.org/the-survivorship-trafficking-and-extreme-abuse-online-conference-2026-presentations/

  • Ritual Abuse as Mind Control - Wendy Hoffman  Wendy is an accomplished author of memoirs, poetry and essays. She shares her expertise on mind control through international presentations. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/wendy-hoffman  
  • Remembering Wholeness: Trauma-Informed Writing for Voice, Safety, and Self-Trust - deJoly LaBrier   As a Life and Writing Coach and survivor of extreme abuse, deJoly specializes in trauma-informed writing practices for women affected by trafficking, ritual abuse, and complex trauma.
  • Traces of Western Practices of Ritual Abuse in Mary Daly's Gyn/Ecology - Lynn Brunet  An Australian art historian, Lynn's research delves into the links between trauma and ritual in contemporary western art and literature.  https://independent.academia.edu/LynnBrunet1
  • Psychotherapy with Survivors of Mind Control  - Faige Flakser, LCSW  A trauma therapist and educator, Faige focuses on trauma, dissociation, and Organized and Extreme Abuse, which includes mind control and coercive systems.
  • An Introduction to Neurofeedback for Trauma - Joshua Moore MA, LMHC, BCN    Joshua employs a combination of talk therapy, EMDR, QEEG brain mapping, family systems work, and neurofeedback treatments as a licensed mental health counselor.
  • Intergenerational Occult Families, and his Fight for His Abducted Daughter  - Iain Bryson  Iain shared his experience in a documentary-style memoir detailing his daughter's abduction and his ongoing battle to seek justice for her and other survivors of ritual abuse.
  • Manipulation, Coercion & Mistakes in Extreme Child Sexual Abuse Investigations  - Dr. Rainer Kurz  A Chartered Psychologist, Rainer has worked in research and development since 1990, creating over 50 psychometric tests and authoring over 100 publications.

Discussion Groups: Ethics and history, addressing challenges in therapy, self-help strategies, and support networks. Engaging facilitators included Eileen Aveni, Rainer Kurz, Neil Brick, and Randy Noblitt.

Ritual Abuse Evidence https://survivorship.org/ritual-abuse-evidence/

Child Abuse Wiki - Ritual Abuse http://childabusewiki.org/index.php?title=Ritual_Abuse

Grey Faction, Satanic Temple and Lucien Greaves Fact Sheet  https://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/grey-faction-satanic-temple-and-lucien-greaves-fact-sheet/

SOURCE Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control Conference

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Empowering Change: 15th Annual Survivorship Conference Unites Experts to Combat Child Abuse

Empowering Change: 15th Annual Survivorship Conference Unites Experts to Combat Child Abuse

For more than 30 years, Survivorship has been a crucial source of support for individuals who have faced extreme abuse, including ritual abuse and...
Empowering Change: The 15th Annual Survivorship Child Abuse Conference

Empowering Change: The 15th Annual Survivorship Child Abuse Conference

Survivorship is proud to announce the Survivorship Trafficking and Extreme Abuse Online Conference 2026, running May 15–17, featuring specialized...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Mental Health

Mental Health

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Children

Children

News Releases in Similar Topics