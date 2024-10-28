Empowering Futures: National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation Awards Over 300 Aspiring Restaurant Leaders More Than $1M in Scholarships

2024 industry scholarships support post-secondary students pursuing restaurant career paths

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlighting the restaurant industry's role as a beacon of career opportunity and advancement, more than 300 post-secondary students from 130 colleges and universities and 44 states have been selected to receive a scholarship from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) during the 2024-2025 academic year. In total, the NRAEF is awarding more than $1 million to invest in post-secondary education for future restaurant workers.

This year's scholars highlight the depth and breadth of industry careers for people of all walks of life. Recipients range in age from high school students to those nearly 60 years old, and 65 percent indicate they are the first in their family to attend college. While many are pursuing studies like culinary arts and hospitality management, others are focusing their education on supply chain management and marketing. All intend to make their mark on the restaurant industry, whether by opening their own establishment, climbing the ranks at an industry organization, or launching a culinary-themed non-profit to benefit their local community.

"I am working towards establishing a non-profit comprised of resources specifically aimed at empowering minority students aspiring to reside within the business realm," said Omari Romeo, a 2024 David R. Parsley Supply Chain Scholarship recipient majoring in supply chain management at Howard University. "By investing in the next generation, I hope to create a ripple effect of positive change, enabling young people to reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to society."

This year's scholarship recipients reflect the growing diversity of the restaurant industry – which employs more minority and female managers than any other U.S. sector. More than 58 percent of this year's scholars self-identify as part of a community of color, while 61 percent self-identify as female. Learn more about this year's class of NRAEF scholars here.

"NRAEF scholars bring an energy and a drive to succeed that will greatly benefit the restaurant industry in the years ahead. I'm excited to see how their ideas will grow and change hospitality and restaurants," said NRAEF President Rob Gifford. "My heartfelt thanks to the donors and supporters for their ongoing commitment to building opportunity and advancement through the NRAEF scholarship program."

The NRAEF's 2024 round of scholarships are funded by its generous partners, including:

Over the last 37 years, the NRAEF has awarded more than more than 6,000 scholarships valued at approximately $27 million. Awards range from $2,500 to $10,000 and can be used towards tuition and fees, books, room and board, and other school-related expenses. Learn more at ChooseRestaurants.org/scholarships.

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF): As the supporting philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the NRAEF's charitable mission includes enhancing the industry's training and education, career development, and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower, and Advance today's and tomorrow's restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready/HOPES – Partnering with community based organizations to provide people with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and the Restaurant & Hospitality Leadership Center (RHLC) – accredited apprenticeship programs designed to build the careers of service professionals. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants.org.

