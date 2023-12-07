Empowering Health Through Knowledge: reVolver Podcasts Launches "30 Minutos de Salud"

DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a monumental day for health enthusiasts and podcast aficionados alike as reVolver Podcasts proudly introduces "30 Minutos de Salud." This innovative podcast, curated by industry leaders and featuring expert guests, aims to revolutionize digital educational audio about health, healthy lifestyles, and improved information access within the Hispanic community.

Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts, expresses his enthusiasm, stating, "30 Minutos de Salud" is not just a podcast; it's a transformative journey toward better health. In a world filled with confusing jargon and misinformation, our goal is to simplify and empower our listeners through 30-minute sessions packed with scientific evidence, top-notch guests, and a touch of entertainment.

"We believe in bridging the gap between information and its practical application. '30 Minutos de Salud' is not your typical health program; it's a companion on your journey to better well-being. Our podcasts are designed to make health information relatable, empowering listeners to take control of their health with confidence." Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts.

Debunking Myths and Empowering Minds:

In an era rife with misinformation on social media, "30 Minutos de Salud" takes on the challenge of debunking myths, clarifying truths, and navigating the doubtful—all to empower listeners with accurate health insights. The podcast not only aims to inform but also strives to create a sense of comfort and connection, fostering an environment where listeners feel encouraged to ask questions and actively participate in their health journey.

Join the Health Revolution:

Listeners can tune in to "30 Minutos de Salud" on Apple Podcasts through the following link: 30 Minutos de Salud. Embark on a journey towards a healthier and more informed lifestyle with each 30-minute episode.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Google Podcasts, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at www.revolverpodcasts.com

About reVolver Podcasts
reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Alex "El Genio" Lucas, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Pandora, iHeart Radio app, Amazon Music, also available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts.com. For more information about the company visit www.revolverpodcasts.com

SOURCE reVolver Podcasts

News Releases in Similar Topics

