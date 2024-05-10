Empowering Healthcare Innovation: PermitUsNow's Leader Helen Callier Joins New LBJ Hospital Expansion Groundbreaking

HOUSTON, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PermitUsNow proudly announces the participation of its esteemed leader, Helen Callier, in the groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of the new Harris Health Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital campus. With hundreds of invited guests and dignitaries including City of Houston Mayor Whitmire and Harris County Commissioner Briones, the event took place on May 9, 2024, from 10 a.m. to Noon, at 5656 Kelley Street, Houston, TX 77026.

Helen Callier, founder and leader of PermitUsNow participates in the new Harris Health LBL Hospital Expansion groundbreaking in Houston, Texas. PermitUsNow are managing permits for the new $1 billion LBJ Hospital and for many other scopes. Helen Callier, President of PermitUsNow along with HKS, Architect of Record for the new LBJ Hospital Expansion Campus. To the right of Helen in the photo is Hector Covo, AIA, HKS Principal.

As a leading figure in the permitting industry, Helen Callier's presence at this important event underscores PermitUsNow's commitment to facilitating transformative projects in Houston. The groundbreaking ceremony marks the beginning of a new chapter for the LBJ Hospital Campus and for the community, symbolizing the transition from vision to reality.

In a statement regarding her involvement in the event, Helen Callier expressed her excitement, stating, "This is a momentous occasion that starts the new LBJ Hospital Campus dream becoming a physical reality. We're excited to be playing a key role in managing the permitting process for the new LBJ Hospital and for other scopes on the new campus."

Ingrid Robinson, President & CEO of the Houston Minority Supplier Diversity Council and Harris Health Systems Board Member, emphasized the importance of qualified suppliers like PermitUsNow in projects of this magnitude. Robinson stated, "So with companies like PermitUsNow and Helen who can help move these projects along quickly and save money, it's important that we have these qualified suppliers as a part of this project."

The $1 billion expansion project signifies a significant investment in healthcare infrastructure, aimed at enhancing the delivery of quality healthcare services in Harris County. PermitUsNow is honored to be entrusted with the responsibility of obtaining permits for this profound initiative, contributing to the realization of a state-of-the-art healthcare facility.

PermitUsNow remains dedicated to streamlining the permitting process and supporting innovative projects that shape the future landscape of our communities. Helen Callier's participation in the Harris Health LBJ Hospital groundbreaking ceremony exemplifies PermitUsNow's unwavering commitment to excellence and progress.

About PermitUsNow

PermitUsNow is a dynamic firm that is transforming the state of building permitting nationwide. PermitUsNow helps architects, contractors, and project owners to do what they love to do best and that is helping them to fulfill their customers' goals. PermitUsNow staff are permitting process and code experts who have worked with more than 700 jurisdictions in Texas and in other cities in North America. PermitUsNow staff write and contribute articles for industry publications and have published a Building Permitting Daily Tracking Log Book to assist Contractors in managing their permits.

Companies such BRIZO, H-E-B, United Airlines, CVS, ATKINS, and McCarthy Construction have saved time and money during the pre-construction phase of their projects with support from PermitUsNow. Because of these operational efficiencies, these PermitUsNow clients were able to open new locations, connect with more customers, and achieve profitability sooner.

For more information about Callier and PermitUsNow, please visit permitusnow.com

