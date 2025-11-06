PermitUsNow Serves as Statewide Sponsor of 2025 RHCA Luna Awards to Celebrate Women's Excellence in Construction

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PermitUsNow, a leading building permit expediting and consulting firm serving architects, contractors, and developers across Texas, is proud to serve as a Statewide Sponsor of the 2025 RHCA Luna Awards, hosted by the Regional Hispanic Contractors Association (RHCA). The prestigious event will be held on November 7, 2025, at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel, recognizing exceptional women, professionals, and business owners making an impact in the architecture, engineering, and construction (A/E/C) industries.

Helen Callier, Founder and CEO of PermitUsNow speaking at the RHCA LUNA Houston Awards Luncheon as the statewide sponsor for RHCA Luna Awards events across Texas in 2025. Helen Callier, CEO and Founder of PermitUsNow, a building permitting firm based in Texas and is the statewide sponsor of RHCA's Luna Awards in Texas in 2025. Helen is also a recipient of the RHCA Luna Houston AEC Award (2021).

As a statewide sponsor, PermitUsNow is reaffirming its commitment to advancing opportunities and celebrating the leadership of women who are reshaping the construction landscape across Texas from Houston to Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Austin.

At PermitUsNow, we believe that empowering women in construction strengthens entire communities," said Helen Callier, Founder and CEO of PermitUsNow. "Our sponsorship of the Luna Awards is more than support; it's a reflection of our ongoing mission to build pathways and create opportunities that allow everyone to rise and contribute to Texas' growth."

This year's Luna Awards gather leading figures from both public and private sectors, including architects, general contractors, developers, and advocates committed to expanding opportunities and innovation across the industry. As part of its sponsorship, PermitUsNow will host distinguished guests and partners from across the North Texas region continuing its tradition of fostering collaboration and innovation in the AEC community.

"Dallas / Fort Worth and North Texas represent a powerful center of growth," added Callier. "It's wonderful to see so many women leaders, business owners, and advocates shaping the design and construction industry and inspiring others to build legacies of their own."

Since its founding in 2016, PermitUsNow has become a trusted permitting partner on commercial, healthcare, and institutional projects statewide. The firm has worked on hundreds of projects with clients such as H-E-B Grocery, McCarthy, AtkinsRealis, and Haskell, helping them save valuable time and money through strategic permitting solutions. With active offices in Houston, Austin, Dallas, and San Antonio, PermitUsNow continues to help contractors and project owners streamline approvals, reduce costly delays, and move projects forward faster.

The company's ongoing involvement with RHCA and other industry associations demonstrates its belief that proactive engagement and collaboration are vital to sustaining economic growth in Texas' strong construction sector.

About Helen Callier

Callier is CEO and Founder of PermitUsNow, an industry-recognized building permitting and expediting firm headquartered in Houston, Texas. Callier earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Prairie View A&M University. She is also a graduate of the Goldmans Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program and University of Texas, Austin Red McCombs School of Business Program.

Callier, a former State of Texas Commissioner for TDLR, was recognized in 2021 by The Houston Business Journal as one of Houston's Women Who Mean Business, the 2020 RHCA LUNA Houston AEC Firm of the Year and as the Small Business Administration Women's Business Champion. She is currently a member of BOAT, AGC, PHTA, other industry organizations, chambers and as advisory board member to Subcontractors USA.

Callier is a published author, dynamic speaker and a frequent contributor in business and philanthropic circles that support Texans.

About PermitUsNow

PermitUsNow is a dynamic firm that is transforming the state of building permitting nationwide. PermitUsNow helps architects, contractors, and project owners to do what they love to do best and that is helping them to fulfill their customers' goals. PermitUsNow team members are building permitting process and code experts who have worked with more than 700 jurisdictions in Texas and in other cities in North America. PermitUsNow staff write and contribute articles for industry publications and have published The Real Secret to Permitting Your Construction Projects to assist Contractors.

For more information about Callier connect on Linkedin and PermitUsNow, please visit permitusnow.com.

Media Contact: Len Cal

Tel: 281.312.9981 | Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PermitUsNow