Empowering Illinois Communities: Solstice and The Housing Authority of Cook County Collaborate to Expand Renewable Energy Access

Community solar farms aim to address the energy burden faced by low- to moderate-income households, providing an opportunity for these communities to benefit from the environmental and economic advantages of solar power without having to own a home or report their credit score.

"Today marks a significant step towards a cleaner and more equitable Cook County," said Toni Preckwinkle, President of the Cook County Board of Commissioners. "The collaboration between Solstice and The Housing Authority of Cook County to expand renewable energy access is a testament to the positive change that can be achieved when organizations come together with a shared mission. By providing affordable solar energy options to low- to moderate-income households, we are not only reducing energy burdens but also contributing to a more sustainable future."

To further the mission of this collaboration the duo have set a goal of enrolling a minimum of 150 residents in the community solar program. Solstice will be coordinating with the Housing Authority of Cook County to host enrollment days where participants can receive additional help signing up. These events will provide personalized assistance and guidance to ensure that residents can easily access the benefits of community solar.

The Housing Authority of Cook County is one of the many government agencies that Solstice has worked with this year. Nandia Black, Mayor of the Village of Kildeer told us "I'm thrilled to promote the incredible opportunity for Kildeer residents to save money, promote resilient energy built here in Illinois, and support the Village through Solstice community solar."

As part of its commitment to supporting the local community, Solstice will contribute $50 to the Friends of the Forest Preserve for every resident who enrolls in the community solar program. This contribution will help fund environmental conservation and recreational initiatives in the area, further enhancing the positive impact of renewable energy in the region.

Sarah Gyurina, Partnership Development Associate at Solstice, added, "This collaboration aligns with our mission to democratize renewable energy access and create a more equitable energy landscape. We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to benefit from solar power, regardless of income level. By working together with the Housing Authority of Cook County, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of thousands of families, and that's not a task we take lightly."

The joint enrollment effort from Solstice and the Housing Authority of Cook County demonstrates a shared commitment to social and environmental responsibility. By leveraging community solar, the organizations aim to reduce carbon emissions, lower electricity costs, and empower low- to moderate-income communities to actively participate in the clean energy transition.

Successful Solstice partners in Illinois have already seen the benefits, lauding efforts to make clean energy affordable. "It's so important for people to see that they can make a difference and that one organization, and even one person, can stir powerful change." said Jillian Gonzalez, Senior Vice President at El Valor, "We're grateful for the positive impact that signing up for community solar has had on us and those who rely on us, and we can't wait to see the benefits grow year after year."

HACC residents can attend an enrollment day or visit solstice.us/cookcounty to sign up and benefit from this program.

For more information about Solstice and its initiatives, please visit https://solstice.us/ .

About Solstice Power Technologies



Solstice Power Technologies is a leading U.S. customer acquisition and management service provider in community solar. Originally based in Cambridge, MA, Solstice was founded in 2016 by women of color co-founders who believe every community can be powered by renewable energy. Solstice is dedicated to bringing affordable solar power to the 77% of American households that cannot support a rooftop system. Community solar offers a solution, enabling residents to support local clean energy at no upfront cost and save money on their electric bill every year. Solstice offers customer solutions for the community solar industry ‒ enrolling households and local organizations in shared projects, creating financing innovations that expand access to underserved communities (the EnergyScore), and providing a frictionless subscriber management software platform for projects. For more information, visit https://solstice.us .

About The Housing Authority of Cook County

The Housing Authority of Cook County is the second largest public housing authority in Illinois. Established in 1946, the Housing Authority of Cook County is a municipal corporation whose jurisdiction spans 108 communities. We believe that when residents have access to affordable housing, economic opportunity and a suitable living environment free from discrimination, people thrive. http://www.thehacc.org

Media Contacts

Mary Jackson

Solstice Power Technologies LLC.

[email protected]

Marcus King

Housing Authority of Cook County

[email protected]



SOURCE Solstice Power Technologies LLC