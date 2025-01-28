Empowering Veterans for Business Success Through the PuroVet Program

PuroClean's PuroVet Program Continues to Provide Veterans with Entrepreneurial Resources

TAMARAC, Fla., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroVet, PuroClean's veteran-focused franchise program, continues to gain significant support from the military community for its commitment to empowering veterans through business ownership. Designed to harness the resilience, leadership, and dedication ingrained in military service members, the PuroVet program equips veterans with the tools, support, and opportunities needed to build successful franchise businesses.

Congressman Jack Bergman, U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant General (Ret.)

"As a retired Marine Corps General and now a U.S. Congressman, I've seen firsthand the resilience, leadership, and dedication veterans bring to every mission," said Congressman Jack Bergman, U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant General (Ret.). "The PuroVet program embodies these qualities by providing veterans with the tools, support, and opportunities they need to succeed in business. This initiative is more than just awarding franchises—it's about empowering veterans to build lasting legacies and strengthen our communities. Together, this effort ensures that our nation's heroes continue to serve and lead, transforming their hard-earned skills into tangible success that benefits our communities for generations to come."

The PuroVet program not only offers discounted franchise fees for veterans, but also assists them in navigating financing options, including SBA-backed loans and veteran-exclusive funding opportunities. With the disaster restoration industry valued at $210 billion and growing due to climate change and increasing property damage incidents, PuroVet offers a stable, recurring revenue stream for veteran entrepreneurs.

Frank Torre, Vice Chairman of PuroClean and the driving force behind the PuroVet initiative, believes in providing veterans with more than just a business opportunity. Torre's personal connection to military service runs deep—his father was a proud Marine veteran who served in World War II as part of the elite Carlson's Raiders unit. This family legacy of service fuels Torre's passion for supporting veterans as they transition into business ownership.

"At PuroClean, we understand the value veterans bring to the table," said Torre. "PuroVet is about honoring their service by equipping them with a proven business model, industry-leading training, and unwavering support. We are committed to helping our veterans achieve lasting success in the disaster restoration industry."

By blending military-honed leadership skills with PuroClean's established business framework, the PuroVet program is shaping a new generation of veteran entrepreneurs who continue to serve and lead in their communities. This initiative stands as a testament to the enduring impact veterans can make when given the right resources and support.

Learn more about PuroVet and take the first step toward building your legacy by visiting PuroVet.com or calling us at 855-PUROVET today.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold remediation, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of nearly 500 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand. For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com.

About PuroVet

PuroClean's PuroVet program is a servant-based, system backed partnership formed to empower veteran franchise owners to step into their next career as an entrepreneur to create a legacy while providing a valuable community service. PuroClean's PuroVet program allows qualified veterans the freedom to do what they do best – offer service to the community while providing leadership during challenging times – all while backed by a proven system and a VetFran discount of 25% off the initial franchise fee. Veterans are supported by fellow veteran mentors and peers while given the resources to begin their career and find long-term success. For more information about the PuroVet program, call 855-787-6838 or visit PuroVet.com.

