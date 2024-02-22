Empyrean Announces an Expansion of Solutions That Champion a Connected Culture Across the Employee Journey

Empyrean expands its business model, offering two solutions that work independently or in concert to help organizations build a connected culture — increasing employee productivity, well-being and retention.

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empyrean , a company committed to building better corporate cultures, today unveils a business expansion to help organizations build a connected culture by supporting the entirety of the employee experience through two solutions: Empyrean Benefits and Empyrean Connect.

Empyrean's move comes in response to the critical market need for more integrated and connected work cultures. Numerous workplace research studies show that employees want to work at organizations where they feel connected to the company purpose and the C-suite has recognized that a cohesive employee experience leads to higher employee engagement, productivity and ultimately retention.

"We're living in a new employment era where it is more important than ever for employers to connect employees with their brand, culture and employer-provided resources that exist to support the entire employee lifecycle," said Rich Wolfe, CEO of Empyrean. "The focus of Empyrean's solutions on creating a connected culture is the answer that organizations need to bring their employee value proposition to life — whether it is through recruiting, life events, day to day productivity, or communications."

Empyrean Benefits is a full-service benefits administration, integrated ancillary services and benefits guidance solution. Empyrean Connect is a robust employee engagement solution that transforms the way organizations create, deliver, and measure internal communications; employee productivity tools and programs; and well-being initiatives. While Empyrean Connect offers deeper levels of customization, both solutions can be client-branded and configured to meet the unique needs of an organization.

Empyrean's expanded market position brings together their innovative technology, a service-first approach and a deep focus on employee experience. Though Empyrean Connect can be sold independently of Empyrean Benefits, when paired together, Empyrean clients gain a comprehensive support system for the entire employee journey, reinforcing Empyrean's vision of building a connected culture and helping clients to retain talent.

"More than just robust technologies and great capabilities, companies want a partner that can support the well-being of every one of their employees and create a more connected and accessible employee experience across every touchpoint," said Jim Priebe, chief strategy officer of Empyrean.

Empyrean customers are already seeing success in the new approach to building a connected culture:

"We have seen a tremendous increase in benefits adoption and overall employee engagement from our highly dispersed workforce. We attribute that change to the power of having a single company app with integrated BenAdmin, all powered by Empyrean," said Felecia May, benefits director at NextTier Oilfield Solutions.

About Empyrean

Established in 2006, Empyrean is a leading technology SaaS company empowering organizations with innovative technology and a service-first approach that accelerates employers' benefits and employee retention strategies. Empyrean's platform and services enhance the well-being and workplace engagement of over 6.5 million people, fostering stronger connections between employees and employers. By enriching employee experiences, Empyrean not only strengthens employer brands but also cultivates vibrant workplace cultures for organizational success. Visit us at goempyrean.com .

