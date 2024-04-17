Empyrean Expands Public Sector Market Presence, Becoming a Benefits Administration Supplier to Sourcewell

HOUSTON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empyrean, a leader in technology-enabled employee benefits administration, is proud to announce today its selection as a benefits administration supplier for Sourcewell, a government organization specializing in cooperative purchasing. This award recognizes Empyrean's extensive expertise and solutions tailored for the public sector, including government and education organizations.

Empyrean's acclaimed services and technology platform are specifically designed to meet the complex needs of the public sector, blending innovative technology with specialized support to address the unique challenges that these organizations face. With a focus on compliance, efficiency and adaptability, Empyrean ensures government and educational institutions can deliver comprehensive, compliant and effective benefits programs to their employees.

"We are honored to be awarded this contract by Sourcewell, a testament to our deep commitment and specialized capabilities within the public sector," said Richard Wolfe, co-founder and CEO of Empyrean. "Our team is excited to bring our expertise in government and education benefits administration to Sourcewell's public agencies, helping them navigate the complexities of benefits management with confidence and ease."

Through the partnership with Sourcewell, Empyrean extends its reach within the public sector, offering over 50,000 public agencies access to its benefits administration solutions. This collaboration underscores Empyrean's role as a crucial partner for organizations seeking to enhance their benefits offerings and support a connected, engaged workforce.

Empyrean is uniquely positioned to provide benefits administration for large state and local government organizations given the complexity of their employee bases, regulatory issues and the importance that benefits play in public sector job recruiting and retention.

"Sourcewell procures contracts with best-in-class vendors like Empyrean to provide members with tools that enable them to live healthier lives," said Ryan Donovan, Sourcewell's senior director of risk, benefits, and insurance. "One of the great things about these contracts and vendors is that they walk employers through the process from start-to-finish," Donovan said. "Not only do they provide outstanding coverage, but they also offer the necessary education, service and support."

To learn more about Empyrean's ability to create a connected culture through employer-provided benefits, visit their team at the SALGBA National Conference in Louisville, Ky. (Booth 512) from April 21-24 or book a meeting. The Empyrean team can help you learn how to leverage its innovative technologies to meet employees where they are and elevate benefits in the employee experience.

About Empyrean

Established in 2006, Empyrean is a leading technology SaaS company empowering organizations with innovative technology and a service-first approach that accelerates employers' benefits and employee retention strategies, including those in the public sector. Empyrean's platform and services enhances the wellbeing and workplace engagement of over 6.5 million people, fostering stronger connections between employees and employers. By enriching employee experiences, Empyrean not only strengthens employer brands but also cultivates vibrant workplace cultures for organizational success. Visit us at goempyrean.com.

About Sourcewell

Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government agency offering a cooperative procurement program, helping its public agencies—government, education, and nonprofit entities—save time and money while ensuring procurement compliance. Learn more at www.sourcewell-mn.gov .

