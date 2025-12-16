EMQ and Volt Active Data Partner to Deliver Real-Time Intelligence for Industrial and Edge IoT

Collaboration creates a complete device-to-decision platform for mission-critical IoT automation.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EMQ, a global leader in MQTT messaging and IoT connectivity, today announced a strategic partnership with Volt Active Data , the real-time data platform trusted for mission-critical decisioning. Together, the companies are delivering a unified solution that helps enterprises move from device signal to intelligent action in as few as 10 milliseconds.

The combined solution brings together EMQ's high-performance MQTT platform and Volt's in-memory data engine to support automation across industrial, energy, and edge environments. Customers can collect, process, and act on live IoT data with lower latency, reliability, and operational simplicity.

A New Class of Real-Time IoT Decisioning

Modern IoT systems generate continuous streams of data that must be interpreted and acted on immediately. EMQ and Volt address this challenge with a jointly designed architecture that brings device connectivity, edge intelligence, streaming analytics, and reliable action into one cohesive workflow.

For customers using EMQX Cloud, EMQX Tables can provide optional time-series storage and contextual data that Volt can use to enrich real-time decisioning workflows.

Key capabilities include:

Sub-10 millisecond device-to-decision latency

Scalable MQTT ingestion for millions of connected devices

Inline AI and machine learning model execution

Fully traceable and consistent command execution

Edge-native deployment that supports offline operation

Cloud, hybrid, and BYOC flexibility for regulated industries

These capabilities help organizations simplify their data pipelines, eliminate fragmented architectures, and accelerate time-sensitive automation initiatives.

High-Impact Use Cases Across Industries

The EMQ and Volt partnership enables advanced IoT applications that depend on fast, reliable insight:

Predictive Manufacturing

Use EMQX Neuron to ingest PLC and industrial protocol data at the edge, stream it through MQTT, and run machine learning inference in Volt to detect anomalies within milliseconds. Automated decisions can be executed locally or in the cloud to prevent downtime and improve quality.

Smart Utilities and Energy

Collect smart meter and grid data using EMQX Edge, analyze events in Volt, and send safe, fully audited control commands back to field devices. This supports real-time load balancing, outage response, and energy efficiency improvements at scale.

Operational AI at the Edge

Deploy AI models directly inside Volt to analyze MQTT messages from EMQX as they arrive. Enterprises can operationalize AI without external compute layers, cloud round trips, or complex multi-system pipelines, reducing both cost and latency.

These examples demonstrate the value of a unified path from industrial data collection to intelligent automation.

"Enterprises are moving from passive data collection to active, real-time intelligence," said Benniu Ji, VP of Products at EMQ. "They need infrastructure that can sense, understand, and respond at the speed of operations. Our collaboration with Volt Active Data delivers exactly that, helping customers build automated IoT systems that take action the moment events occur."

"The combination of EMQ and Volt brings together two best-of-breed platforms to solve the hardest problems in industrial and edge intelligence," said Dheeraj Remella, Field CTO at Volt Active Data. "Customers can now connect devices securely, process streaming data with full consistency, and make actionable, intelligent decisions instantly. This collaboration unlocks real-time automation in a way that is simple, reliable, and scalable, across the edge to cloud continuum."

Availability

The EMQ and Volt solution can be implemented today using each company's existing products, including EMQX Enterprise, EMQX Cloud, EMQX Edge, EMQX Neuron, and the Volt Active Data platform. Customers can begin adopting the combined architecture across cloud, hybrid, BYOC, or edge environments based on their deployment needs. Joint integration assets, best practices, and technical enablement resources will follow as the collaboration expands.

About EMQ

EMQ is the world's leading provider of open-source and cloud-native MQTT messaging solutions. Its EMQX Platform connects more than 100 million IoT devices globally and powers real-time data movement in industries such as automotive, manufacturing, energy, and telecommunications. Learn more at http://www.emqx.com.

About Volt Active Data

Volt Active Data helps enterprises and partners unlock the full value of real-time data with a cloud-native platform built for decisioning at scale. Engineered for millisecond latency, strict consistency, and effortless integration with modern streaming ecosystems, Volt enables telecom, financial services, and industrial organizations to modernize mission-critical applications, reduce costs, and deliver new services faster. Learn more at http://www.voltactivedata.com.

