EMQX Enterprise v6.1.0 Introduces MQTT Streams and Native Parquet Output for Modern Data Lakehouse Architectures

New release adds durable, replayable MQTT streaming, native Parquet support for analytics pipelines, and enhanced multi-tenancy to support event-driven IoT and data workloads at scale

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EMQ , a global leader in MQTT messaging and IoT data infrastructure, today announced the release of EMQX Enterprise v6.1.0, the latest update to its MQTT platform. The release introduces new capabilities that strengthen EMQX as a durable, replayable MQTT data platform, while expanding how MQTT data can be consumed and analyzed across modern analytics and lakehouse architectures.

The following diagram shows the data flow between the MQTT Streams components:

Building on the architectural foundation introduced in EMQX 6.0, this release continues EMQ's evolution from device connectivity toward a unified MQTT data platform designed for cloud-scale, multi-tenant, and analytics-driven environments.

Replayable Streaming with MQTT Streams

EMQX Enterprise v6.1.0 introduces MQTT Streams, a new capability that enables durable, ordered, and replayable consumption of MQTT messages using native MQTT semantics. MQTT Streams automatically collect messages that match a topic filter during their lifetime and persist them durably.

Using standard MQTT subscriptions, multiple consumers can independently read the same data from different points in time with ordered delivery and time-based replay. This makes MQTT Streams well-suited for analytics pipelines, historical analysis, debugging, and event-driven applications.

Native Parquet Output for Data Lakehouse Architectures

EMQX Enterprise v6.1.0 expands its role in modern data architectures with native Parquet output, enabling MQTT data to be written directly in a columnar format optimized for large-scale analytics.

By producing Parquet data natively, EMQX positions itself as a first-class data producer for modern data lakehouse architectures, including environments built on Apache Iceberg and analytics platforms such as Snowflake and Databricks. This allows organizations to move MQTT data from real-time ingestion into long-term analytical systems without custom transformation pipelines.

Enhanced Namespace Capabilities for Multi-Tenant Deployments

This release also strengthens EMQX's support for large-scale, multi-tenant environments through enhanced namespace management. These improvements make it easier to operate shared clusters with clear boundaries, predictable behavior per tenant, and simplified operational control.

The enhanced namespace model is particularly valuable for organizations running shared MQTT infrastructure, where isolation, observability, and consistency are required as deployments grow.

Ideal For

Enterprises requiring durable message delivery and replayable data streams at scale

Organizations building data lakehouse architectures with MQTT as a real-time data source

Data engineering teams integrating MQTT data into analytics platforms such as Snowflake and Databricks

Enterprises managing multi-tenant IoT and AI workloads across teams and business units

"With EMQX 6.1, we are continuing to expand what MQTT can support at enterprise scale," said Benniu Ji, VP of Product at EMQ. "By combining replayable MQTT Streams with native Parquet output and stronger multi-tenant controls, EMQX enables organizations to treat MQTT data as a first-class input to modern analytics and data platforms."

Availability

EMQX Enterprise v6.1.0 is available immediately. Users can get started through the following channels:

For Enterprise: Organizations interested in enterprise-grade features and commercial support can learn more or request a personalized demo on the EMQ website .

For Developers: The latest version of EMQX, which includes all new features under the BSL license, is available for download and contribution on our official GitHub repository .

For a deeper technical overview of the new features introduced in EMQX Enterprise 6.1, read the launch blog .

About EMQ

EMQ is the world's leading provider of cloud-native MQTT messaging solutions. Its EMQX Platform connects more than 250 million IoT devices globally and powers real-time data movement across industries, including automotive, manufacturing, energy, and telecommunications.

For more information, visit www.emqx.com and follow @EMQTech on X and EMQ on LinkedIn.

