EMSCULPT Recognized as One of the "Most Worth It" Procedures of 2019

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EMSCULPT®—the first and only non-invasive body shaping procedure to address both muscle and fat—revolutionized the aesthetics industry worldwide with its launch last year being recognized by top physicians as a gamechanger in body shaping. The treatment continues to gain recognition, this time by patients themselves. EMSCULPT was proclaimed one of the "Most Worth It" procedures of 2019 as recognized by RealSelf, the leading online resource to learn about cosmetic treatments and connect consumers with medical aesthetic doctors.

The RealSelf "Most Worth It" procedures are determined by patient's "Worth It" ratings–a proprietary consumer satisfaction score based on their first hand reviews following a treatment, and rate them as "Worth It" or "Not Worth It." EMSCULPT received a "Worth It" rating of 92% in the newly released ranking, which is based on a cumulative "Worth It" rating over the past 12 months (Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2018).

"We're honored to receive this distinction, especially since it's coming from the patients who have invested in and experienced EMSCULPT themselves," shared John Ferris, VP of US Marketing, of BTL, the company manufacturing the product. "This is a testament to the treatment's innovative technology and impressive results. It also further demonstrates the impact the treatment has had on the industry since it just started rolling out in July."

Beyond consumers, the brand continues to receive rave reviews from physicians. Not only because of EMSCULPT's impact on the body shaping category overall, but also its ability to help grow a practice—physicians report that approximately 55% of EMSCULPT patients are new to the practice. The brand plans to further this industry buzz by showcasing EMSCULPT during the annual American Academy of Dermatology meeting this weekend (March 1st – 3rd). The brand will be hosting multiple peer-to-peer education sessions with leading physicians and clinical advisors. Sessions will showcase best practices and dramatic results achieved with EMSCULPT, as well as how the treatment can be leveraged as a key business driver. BTL will also show their appreciation for physician partners and their contributions to the success of EMSCULPT with an EMbassadors Party on Friday.

Utilizing proprietary HIFEM® technology, protected by numerous US and foreign patents with more pending, EMSCULPT introduced an entirely new technology to aesthetics that goes beyond waist line reduction and elimination of fat cells to strengthen muscles as well. The unique technology induces approximately 20,000 supramaximal muscle contractions per 30 minute session and is the ONLY technology that destroys fat while simultaneously building muscle. The treatment is ideal for patients who live a healthy and active lifestyle but looking to strengthen and define hard to target areas including the abdominals and buttocks.

For more information on EMSCULPT or to register to attend a BTL session during AAD, please visit: www.bodybybtl.com.

About BTL Industries

Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's major manufacturers of medical and aesthetic equipment. With over 1,500 employees located in more than 53 countries, BTL has revolutionized the way to offer the most advanced non-invasive solutions for body shaping, skin tightening & other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL Aesthetics' brands include EMSCULPT, BTL EMSELLA, BTL Vanquish ME, BTL Exilis ULTRA, and BTL Cellutone. Additional information can be found at http://www.bodybybtl.com.

About RealSelf Methodology

RealSelf is the leading online marketplace for people to learn and share experiences about cosmetic procedures and connect with the right doctors. To be included in the 2019 Worth It Ranking, treatments must have received 20 or more "Worth It" or "Not Worth It" review ratings between Jan 1-Dec 31 2018 (reviews rated as "Not Sure" are excluded). To be recognized as a Most Worth It procedure in the surgical category, treatments must have received 100 or more "Worth It" or "Not Worth It" ratings between Jan. 1-Dec. 31 2018, while treatments in the nonsurgical category must have received a minimum of 30 eligible ratings. Ratings of "Not Sure" are excluded. To be recognized in either category, a procedure must have a cumulative Worth It Rating of 90% or higher.

