EMURGO Announces Partnership with Institute of Blockchain to Expand Web3 Education Offerings

EMURGO

27 Nov, 2023, 08:32 ET

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EMURGO Group Pte. Ltd. ("EMURGO"), today announced an educational partnership with Institute of Blockchain® Ltd ("IBS") to further expand its catalog of blockchain education courses and credential new blockchain professionals.

Via this partnership, EMURGO and IBS will organize and co-host blockchain education programs including in-person workshops, webinars, curated learning modules, and other courses covering the latest trends and narratives in both the Cardano ecosystem and the general blockchain industry for business professionals.

Institute of Blockchain Singapore
Institute of Blockchain Singapore

IBS is Singapore's first blockchain institute and has trained over 2,000 learners from 9 countries across the world. Its past corporate clients include Deloitte Touche, Singapore Customs Academy, Singapore Polytechnic Guild House, Singapore Institute of Retail Studies (Nanyang Polytechnic), and Securities Commission Malaysia & Fintech Academy.

"EMURGO is a firm believer in the power of education to serve as a foundation for success. Equipping people and organizations with the tools and knowledge to learn and use blockchain to build truly impactful products and services sets the stage for future success. With IBS, EMURGO will strive to train and credential more new professionals by leveraging our educational and network resources," said EMURGO CEO Ken Kodama.

"The Institute of Blockchain has always believed that the path to adoption lies in collaboration and education. As the space evolves rapidly, it is vital for industry participants to come together and leverage on each other's expertise and knowledge to remain at the forefront of innovation. IBS is very excited to partner with EMURGO to foster the next generation of Web3 innovators by providing them with the knowledge and platform to flourish," said Institute of Blockchain President Ian Lee.

Currently, the opportunities for quality blockchain education are fragmented due to a lack of formal education programs from accredited institutions, an inconsistent schedule of boot camps, and unreliable independent learning options. This partnership aims to solve these pain points for busy professionals.

According to a LinkedIn company survey in 2020, Blockchain was listed as the top most in-demand skill by recruiters and Web3 has been named as one of the top trends of 2023 by McKinsey.

The first co-organized in-person DeFi workshop is scheduled for January 2024 in Singapore's CBD. More information can be found on EMURGO's X account.

About EMURGO

EMURGO is a global blockchain technology company and a founding entity of the Cardano blockchain. EMURGO provides products and services to drive the adoption of Cardano's Web3 ecosystem via education, investment, and infrastructure development.

Based in Singapore, EMURGO has a roster of global clients & partners. To connect and learn more, visit https://emurgo.io.

Nathaniel Acton
VP of Marketing
[email protected]
+65 6978 5823

Institute of Blockchain® Ltd (or IBS) was founded in Jan 2018 and is based in Singapore. We are a registered social enterprise and online institute incorporated as a public company limited by guarantee (CLG). As the pioneer of blockchain education & training. We are on a mission for the advancement of Blockchain education and credentialing for blockchain professionals. IBS started its first course in Oct 2017. Presently, IBS has trained more than 2000 learners from 9 countries (Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, China, UAE, United Kingdom, United States, Germany).

For more information, visit https://www.ibs.edu.sg/.

Max Ee
Director of Marketing
[email protected] 

