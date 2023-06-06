EN VOGUE and SHEENA EASTON AT MOUNT AIRY CASINO RESORT

Legendary female music icons set to headline in August

MOUNT POCONO, Pa., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount Airy Casino Resort, Pennsylvania's first AAA Four-Diamond Casino Resort, is excited to announce two major headline acts have been added to its summer entertainment lineup.

Legendary R&B Group En Vogue will perform live in concert Saturday, Aug. 5, followed by Grammy award-winning recording artist Sheena Easton on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the casino and resort's event center.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Tuesday, June 13, at 11 a.m. and can be purchased at MountAiryCasino.com.

Formed in 1989, En Vogue burst onto the music scene with their debut album, "Born to Sing." The first hit single, "Hold On," reached No. 1 on the dance and R&B/Hip-Hop charts. Since then, the group has sold more than 20 million albums which include Top Ten singles "Free Your Mind," "Never Gonna Get It," "Giving Him Something He Can Feel," "Don't Let Go," and "Whatta Man." Tickets start at $55.

Sheena Easton, whose career spans four decades, has sold over 20 million records worldwide. She received two Grammys and was the first and only artist to have Top-Five records on five major Billboard charts. The celebrated singer will perform her most memorable hits including "Morning Train," "Strut," "For Your Eyes Only," "You've Got the Look," and more. Tickets start at $35.

"Mount Airy Casino Resort is thrilled to welcome En Vogue and Sheena Easton to the Poconos," said Ben Koff, Mount Airy Casino Resort General Manager and Chief Operating Officer. "We have an exceptional lineup in store throughout the summer and early fall."

All Mount Airy performances and events are limited to audiences 21 and older. For more info, visit mountairycasino.com.

