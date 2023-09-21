WARHORSE HSBK RACING DUCATI NYC TEAM TO RUN MOUNT AIRY CASINO RESORT LIVERY THIS WEEKEND

2023 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship slated for Sept. 22-24 at New Jersey's Motorsports Park

MOUNT POCONO, Pa., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC team will compete for the checkered flag dressed in Mount Airy Casino Resort livery at the 2023 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship slated for September 22-24 at New Jersey's Motorsports Park.

As one of the key Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC team partners, Mount Airy and its bold purple and white livery and signature branding will be prominently and proudly displayed on the race bikes of riders Josh Herrin (# 2) and Xavi Forés (#12).

Herrin and Forés dominated the Circuit of the Americas in Texas earlier this month, with Forés taking a win, second place and the MotoAmerica Supersport Championship title and Herrin taking his second Superbike win of the season.

Herrin heads into this weekend's final round at Motorsports Park with a 28-point gap over third-placed P.J. Jacobsen. Meanwhile Forés can lay claim to not just the 2023 title but also the most wins in a single season in the history of the MotoAmerica Supersport Championship with nine victories and counting and one more round to go.

"It's incredibly exciting to be part of the team's journey and we're looking forward to this weekend's highly anticipated racing finale as members of the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC team," said Lisa DeNaples, Mount Airy owner and managing trustee. "There are multiple synergies between our luxury brands, and we appreciate that this partnership combines the thrill of gaming with the exhilaration of high-speed racing."

Bobby Shek, principal for Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC, agrees.

"We're proud to showcase Mount Airy Casino Resort's livery and we appreciate their longstanding support and dedication to our team," Shek said. "We're privileged to have forged such a dynamic partnership."

Fans will not want to miss the exciting finale in New Jersey, with Friday's qualifying event followed by two full weekend days of racing.

About Mount Airy Casino Resort

Mount Airy Casino Resort boasts the ultimate gaming experience with nearly 1,700 slot machines, 80 table games and the all-new Sports Book, a multi-media, luxury sports betting lounge. As Pennsylvania's first AAA Four Diamond-rated casino, this premier, adults-only escape offers nearly 300 upscale guest rooms and luxury suites, complemented by over 20,000-square-feet of convention center and ballroom space that serve as a state-of-the-art venue for private and corporate events, weddings and entertainment. Guests can discover a variety of signature restaurant options, including Guy Fieri's Mt. Pocono Kitchen and the award-winning Bistecca by Il Mulino. This all-encompassing, full-service resort destination for outdoor enthusiasts and gaming enthusiasts alike features a Sports Illustrated-recognized lakefront, 18-hole golf course; a 16,000-square foot spa, salon and exercise facility; and a newly renovated luxury indoor/outdoor pool complex. Mount Airy Casino Resort is less than 90 minutes from Philadelphia, New York City and northern New Jersey. For reservations, call 1-877-682-4791 or visit www.mountairycasino.com.

About Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York

Founded in 2011, HSBK Racing partnered with Pennsylvanian dealership North American Warhorse/Ducati New York in 2020 to bring Ducati back to the forefront of professional Superbike competition in North America.

