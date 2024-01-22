Mount Airy Casino Resort Inviting Couples to 'Double Down on Love'

Mount Airy Casino Resort

22 Jan, 2024, 09:30 ET

Mass Wedding Vow Renewal Ceremony Set for Feb. 17th

MOUNT POCONO, Pa., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a nostalgic nod to the Poconos' history as the Honeymoon Capital of the World, Mount Airy Casino Resort is inviting all married couples to "Double Down on Love" at its mass vow renewal ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 3 p.m. in the resort's event center.

Couples are invited to participate in the ceremony, where Stroudsburg Mayor Michael Moreno will lead couples in an "I Do" redo, free of charge. Following the vow renewal ceremony, participating couples will also be provided with a complimentary champagne toast and wedding cake. A free photo booth will also be available.

"The Poconos have long been known as the Honeymoon Capital of the world and we wanted to remind everyone that we are, indeed, still the land of love," said Ben Koff, Mount Airy's General Manager and COO. "In years past, we've had more than 500 couples renew their vows during this Mount Airy tradition. We're hoping to set a new record this upcoming February 17."

While the wedding vow renewal ceremony is free, advanced registration is required. Sign up to participate by Feb. 14th by clicking here.

Mount Airy is also seeking old photos from the early days of Mount Airy and the Poconos to put on display. Please email your favorite pics to [email protected].

Overnight and weekend packages, including brunch and dinner options, are also available for the weekend of Feb. 17th at MountAiryCasino.com.

Contact: Wendy Wilson
570.840.0878

SOURCE Mount Airy Casino Resort

