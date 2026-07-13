Netherlands 2027: ENA Announces First-Ever Global Education Event

In partnership with Elsevier, ENA plans three-day emergency nursing conference in Rotterdam

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for delivering high-quality education and innovative learning opportunities at its education and networking events, the Emergency Nurses Association on Monday announced plans for the 2027 Global Emergency Nursing Conference, presented by ENA and Elsevier.

Scheduled for Oct. 21-23, 2027, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, the conference aims to bring together hundreds of emergency nurses from the region and beyond for a shared learning experience that delivers presentations and sessions highlighting common emergency care challenges and the unique best practices and solutions in use to support patients around the globe.

ENA President Dustin Bass, DNP, MHA, RN, CEN, NEA-BC, sees this new event as a great example of the association's commitment to the global nursing community.

"Nurses are always stronger when we learn and work together – particularly when it includes our colleagues from different parts of the world who share similar issues, but bring different perspectives and solutions," said Bass. "ENA is grateful to its longtime partner Elsevier for developing this new and exciting opportunity to reach more nurses with education that empowers them to be their best for patients and communities."

Elsevier Director of Conferences Nigel Clear expressed pride and excitement about the partnership with ENA for the inaugural Global Emergency Nursing Conference in Rotterdam.

"This event will provide a valuable platform for emergency nurses to share best practices, explore common care challenges and engage in evidence-based learning," Clear said. "By combining ENA's deep expertise with Elsevier's commitment to advancing access to knowledge, we believe this collaboration will meaningfully support nurses and enhance the care patients receive worldwide."

More information about the 2027 Global Emergency Nursing Conference, presented by ENA and Elsevier – including registration details and the call for presentations – will be released in the coming months.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 40,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org .

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global leader in advanced information and decision support. For over a century, we have been helping advance science and healthcare to advance human progress. We support academic and corporate research communities, doctors, nurses, future healthcare professionals, and educators across 170 countries in their vital work. We help impact makers achieve better outcomes with research and clinical-grade solutions built on the world's leading evidence-based scientific and medical content, precision AI, and expert human assessment. We champion inclusion and sustainability, working with the communities that we serve.

The Elsevier Foundation supports research and health partnerships around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.elsevier.com and follow us on social media @elsevierconnect.

ENA Media Contact:

Dan Campana

Director of Communications

847.460.4017

[email protected]

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association