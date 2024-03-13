ENA, Chamberlain University Collaborate on ED-specific Nursing Elective

Emergency "Practice Ready. Specialty Focused." course gives students better understanding of unique emergency practice



SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emergency Nurses Association and Adtalem Global Education have partnered to offer Chamberlain University Bachelor of Science in nursing students a free course that provides an in-depth introduction to emergency nursing.

The class is a part of the institution's "Practice Ready. Specialty Focused." initiative, which acquaints pre-licensure students with the various health care specialties available through hands-on experiences with practicing nurses. Funded by a grant from the American Nurses Foundation, the PRSF program is part of Adtalem's dedicated efforts to address the ongoing nursing shortage in the country.

ENA and Chamberlain University collaborated to develop the 16-week Introduction to Emergency Nursing class, which provides students with unique learning experiences and allows them to explore this nursing specialty. The course includes an eight-week emergency department clinical practicum to ensure they have real-world opportunities to build up their clinical judgement and better understand the skillset required for a career in emergency nursing. The course is currently offered online and at six Chamberlain campuses in Illinois, Louisiana, Georgia and Virginia, and it includes a one-year ENA membership.

"This course is designed to be practice-ready and specialty-ready. By completing the course and clinicals, Chamberlain nursing students can acquire a realistic view and an understanding of the skills and the working environment that are specific to the ED," said ENA President Chris Dellinger, MBA, BSN, RN, FAEN. "We commend Chamberlain University for recognizing the unique needs of emergency nurses and seizing an opportunity to introduce more people to the specialty early in their careers."

"Historically, emergency department leaders do not hire new nursing graduates. One reason is that most schools do not provide courses or training tailored to the ED specialty. New nurses need several months to get oriented and to be able to practice independently. With PRSF, Chamberlain students can complete the didactic course as well as participate in a clinical practicum within the ED setting, all prior to completing their degree," explained Karen Cox, PhD, RN, FACHE, FAAN, president of Chamberlain University. "Thanks to innovative partners like ENA, we can properly train the next generation of emergency nurses and work toward combatting the nursing shortage many health care systems face."

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With nearly 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

About Chamberlain University

Chamberlain University, an Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) institution, educates, empowers, and emboldens a diverse community of healthcare professionals who seek to advance the health of people, families, communities, and nations. Chamberlain has the largest school of nursing in the U.S., with both on-campus and online degree programs. Chamberlain is comprised of the College of Nursing and the College of Health Professions, offering a variety of bachelor's, master's, doctoral, and certificate programs. Chamberlain University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Visit Chamberlain.edu for more information, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) is the #1 provider of healthcare education in 2022 and a systemically important solution for preparing a diverse talent workforce that meets needs of the healthcare industry. We are redefining the education pathway into healthcare and meeting the evolving patient needs for a thriving society. Adtalem recognizes the potential in each individual and guides them to success while maintaining the top-tier standards and rigor needed to fill the workforce deficit, by creating more opportunities to connect practice-ready clinicians with employers at scale. We empower a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to their communities with a family of institutions dedicated to nursing, medicine, veterinary medicine, social work and more. Our community is comprised of approximately 80,000 students, over 300,000 alumni and nearly 10,000 employees. Visit Adtalem.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

