ENA Fall Educational Symposium Heads to Orlando in November

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emergency Nurses Association brings the next installment in its series of educational and networking events for emergency nurses to the Sunshine State when the association's Fall Regional Symposium lands in Orlando on Nov. 8-9.

The symposium kicks off at the Caribe Royale Convention Center with a dynamic keynote speech by Darleen Williams, a clinical nurse specialist at Orlando Health, about the emergency response to the 2016 Pulse nightclub mass shooting.

The day-and-a-half-long event also packs in several informative sessions on key clinical and professional topics ranging from medication errors and biomechanical injury patterns to the ways nurses can reduce occupational stress to help avoid burnout.

Attendees can participate in breakout sessions related to pediatric care, emergency vascular options and the Stop the Bleed campaign. Nurses who lived and worked through the devastating 2017 hurricane season will take part in a panel discussion about their experiences before, during and after storms raged through the Caribbean and across the southeastern United States.

ENA's commitment to expanding educational opportunities led to the creation of the regional symposia series. In April, nearly 200 emergency nurses from 23 states gathered in Las Vegas for the inaugural event.

To learn more about the exciting lineup in Orlando and to register, visit the Fall Regional Symposium page on the ENA website. Stay up to date on the latest symposium news by following ENA on Facebook.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 43,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact:

Dan Campana

Senior Manager, PR & Communications

847-460-4017

dan.campana@ena.org

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association

Related Links

https://www.ena.org

