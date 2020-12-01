ENA Foundation Kicks Off 'Giving Season' With Call to Support Emergency Nurses

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency nurses have been there for their communities all year on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the ENA Foundation wants the world to support the ED nurses who have shown undeniable commitment to care during this global public health crisis.

As part of Giving Tuesday, the Foundation launched its annual Giving Season campaign which encourages donations that fund scholarships, research grants and other opportunities for emergency nurses to further their careers. Additionally, the Foundation continues to seek contributions to its COVID-19 Relief Fund which provided more than 440 grants to ENA members struggling financially this year during the pandemic.

"For all the strength emergency nurses have shown this year, they aren't immune to the painful realities brought on by this pandemic. They and their loved ones have fallen ill, lost wages and seen their world turned upside down by COVID," said ENA Foundation Chairperson Jim Hoelz, MS, MBA, RN, CEN, FAEN. "More than ever before, the Foundation dedicated itself this year to rallying around our nurses who could use financial help for both professional and personal needs."

With a goal of raising $5,000 before Dec. 31, Giving Season provides a perfect way to end the year for those looking to help emergency nurses, Hoelz added. Donations can be made by simply texting "GIVINGSEASON" to 44-321, visiting the Giving Season page or through purchases that benefit the Foundation.

"Every dollar makes a difference," said ENA President Mike Hastings, MSN, RN, CEN. "The Foundation annually helps hundreds of emergency nurses further the career ambitions, but this year it has stepped up to do even more. This Giving Season, ENA encourages everyone to show their appreciation for ED nurses and the important work they continue to do during this pandemic."

About the ENA Foundation

The ENA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization, is the philanthropic arm of the Emergency Nurses Association. The foundation powers the future of emergency nursing with a mission focused on providing academic scholarships, research grants and continuing education opportunities to emergency nurses. Since 2009, the ENA Foundation has awarded approximately $3.7 million to emergency nurses to earn degrees, expand their skills through continuing education and conduct research projects directly related to emergency nursing and led by nurse researchers.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With nearly 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

