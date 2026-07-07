Journal of Emergency Nursing Highlights Disparities in Diagnostic Quality

July issue shows emergency nurses' critical role in diagnostic process

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The July 2026 issue of the Journal of Emergency Nursing includes a study that explores how emergency department patients view their own diagnostic experience and how nurses have the power to improve those experiences.

The paper, "A Nurse-Led Study to Investigate Factors Influencing Patients' Perception of Diagnostic Quality in the Emergency Department," was based on responses from hundreds of patients. Females, younger patients and patients with lengthy stays in the ED all reported significantly lower satisfaction with diagnostic communication. Researchers said the findings suggested nurses, given their education and continuous patient interactions, should be key collaborators throughout the diagnostic process.

Nurses, the authors wrote, can address challenges during prolonged emergency department stays, tailor communication for the patient and reinforce information about diagnosis during discharge.

"Emergency nurses play a critical role in the delivery of high-quality care and can directly influence the patient's perception of diagnostic quality," said JEN editor Anna Valdez, PhD, RN, PHN, CEN, CFRN, FAEN, FAADN, FADLN. "By understanding disparities in received or perceived diagnostic communication, emergency nurses can improve patient experiences in emergency settings."

In addition to this research, the July issue also includes:

"Graphic Medicine: Using Comics for Science Communication and Health Education in Emergency Nursing"

"Texas Stroke Program Assessment: Infrastructure, Turnover and Burnout Implications"

"The Effect of Progressive Muscle Relaxation Exercises on Fatigue Severity and Sleep Quality Among Emergency Nurses: A Self-Controlled Quasi-Experimental Study"

Journal readers can earn continuing education credits for reading articles in each issue. Visit jenonline.org and click the "Claim CNE" link to access the exam.

The Journal of Emergency Nursing, ENA's peer-reviewed academic journal, is published six times a year with original research and updates from the emergency nursing specialty, while also covering practice and professional issues. ENA and Elsevier, the Journal's long-time publisher, announced in April 2026 plans to transition JEN to a fully digital publication, which will allow for continued expansion in the number and variety of highly impactful articles.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 40,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact:

Mike Tish

Communications Specialist

847.460.4142

[email protected]

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association