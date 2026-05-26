ENA Honors Nycole Oliver With Prestigious 2026 Judith C. Kelleher Award

ENA's annual achievement awards highlight excellence in emergency nursing

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A pattern emerges when Nycole Oliver, DNP, MBA, MSN, APRN, RN, FNP-C, ACNPC-AG, ENP-C, CEN, FAEN, looks at her career to this point – and even further back into her youth.

Oliver, a family nurse practitioner with Baptist Health-Fort Smith in Arkansas, sees all the small sparks which inspired a determined pursuit of a goal. Whether advancing her education, finding new ways to improve care practices or expanding her contributions to the ENA community, every challenge represented opportunity for Oliver.

"I'm one of those people that when I set my mind to something, it's absolutely going to happen," Oliver said.

On Tuesday, ENA recognized Oliver for all she has accomplished so far in her 25-year career by announcing her as recipients of the 2026 Judith C. Kelleher Award for Contributions to Emergency Nursing. Named for one of its co-founders, the award is ENA's most prestigious honor presented annually to an ENA member who has consistently demonstrated excellence in emergency nursing.

"We don't do this to get accolades or any recognition. We get into this to help people," said Oliver, who was inducted into the Academy of Emergency Nursing in 2020. "This is a reflection of persistence, and I think everyone possesses that inside themselves."

ENA President Dustin Bass, DNP, MHA, RN, CEN, NEA-BC, described Oliver as a perfect example of the "power of us" that can inspire great things within the ENA and emergency nursing communities.

"Nycole Oliver represents the kind of leader emergency nursing needs and the kind of person people never forget," Bass said. "She brings clinical excellence and deep purpose to her work. She also brings humanity, humor and joy into spaces that are often heavy. The combination matters. Nycole reminds us that great leadership is not only about expertise, it is about connection, resilience and helping others even in the hardest moments."

Also on Tuesday, ENA announced 14 other award recipients, as well as the annual Council Achievement Awards and this year's Team Awards.

"This year's awards represent the many ways nurses change lives for the better. It happens through actions as a leader, as educators helping others improve patient care and as selfless advocates," Bass added. "Each recipient has much to be proud of, and ENA is grateful for all of their contributions."

The 2026 ENA award recipients and other honorees will be recognized during Emergency Nursing 2026 in Phoenix Sept. 28-Oct. 1:

Behind the Scenes Award:

Michael Ganz, of Texas

Clinical Nurse Specialist Award:

Tina Nielsen, MS, RN, APRN, APNP, ACNS-BC, CEN, of Wisconsin

Council/Chapter Government Affairs Award:

New York State ENA Government Affairs Committee

Frank L. Cole Nurse Practitioner Award:

Katherine Hammond, DNP, FNP-C, APRN, CEN, of Oregon

Gail P. Lenehan Advocacy Award:

Jonathan Nover, MBA, RN, of New York

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Beth Manganaro, RN, CEN, TCRN, of New Jersey

Valerie Brumfield, MSN, RN, CNS, CEN, CCRN, of Texas

Media Award:

Onslow Memorial Hospital Emergency Department and Marketing Team, North Carolina

Jaqueline Seales, MSN, RN, CEN, NPD-BC, of Connecticut

Nurse Leader Award:

Neko Gilbert, RN, of Arkansas

Nursing Education Award:

Nancy Pate, BSN, RN, of North Carolina

Nursing Practice and Professionalism Award:

Nicole Bebee, BSN, CEN, of Illinois

Pediatric Readiness Improvement Award:

LCDR Emily Latimer, MS, RN, AGCNS-BC, CNS, CEN, of North Carolina

Rising Star Award:

Yolanda Parshall, RN, of Texas

Team Awards:

Hartford HealthCare ED Nursing Professional Development Team, Connecticut

Los Angeles General Medical Center Emergency Response Team, California

Onslow Memorial Hospital Emergency Department Team, North Carolina

Sutter Health Emergency Department Rapid Improvement Team, California

West Central Indiana ENA Chapter 501, Indiana

In addition to the individual honors, 10 states – Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Texas – received 2026 Council Achievement Awards for their outstanding local efforts last year.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 40,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org .

ENA Media Contact:

Dan Campana

Director of Communications

847.460.4017

[email protected]

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association