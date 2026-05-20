Registration Launches for Emergency Nursing 2026 in Phoenix

ENA's annual education and networking conference brings thousands of nurses together

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 100 can't-miss educational sessions, a vibrant networking environment and countless opportunities for clinical and professional skill development, Emergency Nursing 2026 will offer attendees plenty of ways to "Lock In" on what matters most for their career during the largest event dedicated to emergency nurses.

Registration officially opened Wednesday for ENA's annual education and networking conference, taking place Sept. 28-Oct. 1 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix. The event brings together thousands of nurses in the ENA community from across the United States and around the world to celebrate their specialty, expand their knowledge through innovative learning and engage with industry leaders.

"ENA's annual conference is more than an event. It is a powerful moment for emergency nurses to come together, learn from one another and grow stronger in our commitment to the patients, teams and communities we serve," said ENA President Dustin Bass, DNP, MHA, RN, CEN, NEA-BC. "Emergency Nursing 2026 will be no different as ENA welcomes thousands of nurses to Phoenix to lock in on what matters most: connection, growth, purpose and the future of our specialty.

"Gatherings like this remind us why this demanding work is so meaningful and why ENA remains committed to supporting nurses as they lead, care and serve at the highest level, Bass added.

For nurses who can't make it to Arizona, ENA Digital Access offers on-demand recordings of every educational session presented during Emergency Nursing 2026.

Learn more about and register for Emergency Nursing 2026 by visiting ena.org/en26. Listen to the latest ENA Podcast episode for a preview of what to expect in Phoenix later this year.

ENA offers several different exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities at Emergency Nursing 2026. Exhibitor information can be found here or by contacting [email protected].

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 40,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org .

ENA Media Contact:

Dan Campana

Director of Communications

847.460.4017

[email protected]

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association