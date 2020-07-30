ENA member launches "National Wear a Mask Day" initiative

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emergency Nurses Association is proud to support National Wear a Mask Day, a one-day initiative – inspired by ENA member Catherine Wynns – to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and show support for emergency nurses by wearing a mask.

"I'm proud that an ENA member is the person behind this new day of recognition. It's a great opportunity for health care providers to show solidarity, but also for the public to show their support to all of us," said ENA President Mike Hastings, MSN, RN, CEN. "ENA supports Cat in her efforts and I plan to wear my mask on Aug. 1."

Event Details:

What: National Wear a Mask Day – health care workers, the public and everyone else are encouraged to proudly show off their masks to help curtail the spread of COVID-19 and as a sign of support for emergency nurses working on the front lines of this public health crisis.

When: Saturday, Aug. 1

Where: Your favorite social media platform

How to participate: Put on your mask, snap a photo and share it on social media using #NationalWearAMaskDay2020

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With nearly 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

