ENA Recognizes Four Members with Journal of Emergency Nursing Awards

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emergency Nurses Association on Monday announced the 2019 Journal of Emergency Nursing Reviewer of the Year and Authors of the Year award recipients.

JEN is ENA's peer-reviewed journal that features original research and updates from the emergency nursing field, while also covering practice and professional issues. More than 44,000 ENA members receive the journal.

Laura Criddle, PhD, RN, CEN, CPEN, CFRN, APRN-BC, CCNS, NREMT-P, FAEN, of Oregon, was named the 2019 JEN Reviewer of the Year. Criddle was recognized for her dependability, timeliness, knowledge about topics and as a reviewer who provides in-depth, constructive feedback to authors.

Three nurses from California – Elizabeth Winokur, PhD, RN, CEN; Jeannine Loucks, MSN, RN-BC, PMH; and Glenn Raup, PhD, MBA, RN, CEN – earned the Authors of the Year award for their study "Use of a Standardized Procedure to Improve Behavioral Health Patients' Care: A Quality Improvement Initiative," which was published in the January 2018 issue of JEN.

The Authors of the Year Award recognizes a study published in the prior year that features content relevant to current emergency nursing practice, demonstrates original thinking and excellence in writing and holds the reader's interest. The JEN Editorial Board nominates papers and ranks them according to established criteria to select an award recipient.

"Authors and reviewers who receive the annual JEN awards have made significant contributions to the professional literature in emergency nursing," said JEN Associate Editor Anna Valdez, PhD, RN, CEN, CFRN, CNE, FAEN, FAADN. "Award recipients are recognized for having made a substantial impact on emergency nursing practice through their research, writing and scholarly reviews."

ENA President Patti Kunz Howard, PhD, RN, CEN, CPEN, TCRN, NE-BC, FAEN, FAAN, said being published in a peer-reviewed journal is a significant accomplishment.

"These award recipients have done a phenomenal job with their contributions and are very deserving of this special recognition. ENA is proud to have such passionate, educated members who are dedicated to their profession," Howard said.

The 2019 ENA Journal of Emergency Nursing award recipients will be recognized at Emergency Nursing 2019 in Austin, Texas, Sept. 29-Oct. 2.

