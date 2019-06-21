ENA Teams Up with ITN Productions to Highlight Injury Prevention

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emergency Nurses Association and ITN Productions announced Friday a partnership to produce a news and current affairs-style program designed to raise awareness about the importance of injury prevention initiatives as part of the effort to reduce preventable injuries and deaths.

Scheduled to launch in September, "Preventing Injury, Saving Lives" will take a comprehensive look at the prevalence of unintentional injuries and highlight the true gravity of the issue through first-hand stories. The program will also review effective prevention methods; explore how to best integrate these methods into practice; showcase innovations in emergency care practice, education and technology; and highlight the work of ENA and its members to bring injury prevention education to the community level.

Statistics show that more Americans die in the first three decades of life from injuries and violence than from any other cause. Those who survive are often left with disabling physical, emotional and financial difficulties. This staggering loss of life is often attributed to human error which could typically be prevented through greater access to the right information. However, prevention initiatives have yet to be fully integrated effectively into clinical and community settings.

"Whether through education, resources or advocacy efforts, ENA sees injury prevention as one of the key ways emergency nurses can serve their communities," said ENA President Patti Kunz Howard, PhD, RN, CEN, CPEN, TCRN, NE-BC, FAEN, FAAN. "This partnership with ITN will amplify the message about the importance of a proactive approach to reducing preventable injuries."

Added Vicki Clubley, interim head of Industry News at ITN Productions, "We are really excited by the opportunity to work with ENA to create an educational program that we hope will raise awareness of the prevalence of unintentional injury-related deaths, amplify the need to better integrate injury and violence prevention methods into everyday lives, and help create a safer future."

Combining key interviews and reports, "Preventing Injury, Saving Lives," will launch at Emergency Nursing 2019 – taking place Sept. 29 – Oct. 2 at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas – as part of an extensive communications campaign featuring ENA members and professional partners, as well as journalists, writers and bloggers.

For more information, or to participate in the program, please contact Max Smith, Senior Programming Director for Industry News at ITN Productions at max.smith@itnproductions.com.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 44,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

About ITN Productions

ITN Productions Industry News produces bespoke creative and commercial content for broadcasters, businesses, brands, rights holders and digital channels. Industry News forms part of this offering and is a communications tool for leading industry bodies and national associations produced in a broadcast news-style program format, including interviews, news items and sponsored editorial profiles. For more information visit: www.itnproductions.co.uk

